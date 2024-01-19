IKEA’s Bringing Back Its “Anti-Stress Chair,” and It Looks So Comfy
IKEA is continuing its 80th anniversary celebration by bringing back products from the ‘60s and early ‘70s. They already revived a popular stool, rug, and more last year, and now, they’re reintroducing something truly much-needed: a limited-edition “anti-stress” armchair that was first sold in 1967.
The chair is called DYVLINGE, and it features a retro design that maximizes unwinding. It has a low frame, plush seat and backrest sections, and a stable five-legged base to keep you from falling over whenever you slouch into it. Originally named MILA, this contemporary take on the classic armchair will not only help you relax but also give any dull room a splash of playfulness, thanks to its vintage aesthetic and bold colors.
Many who have already bought the product have given it positive reviews. “I got it, it’s really comfortable, stable and not too low at all. We’ll see long-term but I would recommend it,” said a commenter on TikTok.
Others, meanwhile, have poked fun at it because it’s an armchair … without any arms, and the fact that it costs $199. A comment reads: “The price is stressful.”
Still, despite the few criticisms, the company continues to reintroduce its classic products via its NYTILLVERKAD collection. Now on its third edition, the 80th anniversary collection not only includes DYVLINGE but also other items like a Bauhaus-inspired side table (BAGGBODA), a psychedelic cushion (STRECKFLY), and a rug with groovy animal prints (BULLERREMSA), among others.
“Vintage furniture has made a big comeback lately, and there’s been a growing demand for certain IKEA products that have become collector’s favorites,” IKEA global design manager Johan Ejdemo said in a press release.
“That’s why we decided to bring back a selection of our design icons, and we’re excited to see interest coming from customers of all ages, especially young people who are discovering our design legacy and using these vibrant solutions to express themselves at home.”
IKEA’s DYVLINGE costs $199 and is available in green and black colors. You can purchase one both online and in any of the brand’s physical stores. You can learn more about it on the IKEA website.