This New IKEA Find Creates Storage Out of Thin Air in Any Room
It seems that the longer I spend living in one place, the more I end up hanging items on hooks. I’m pretty sure I have a hook (or three or four) in every room in my apartment to help wrangle everything from jewelry to cookware to coats. And yet, I can still think of even more places around my home that could benefit from a little place to hang things. Why not?
Plus, there’s something satisfying about reaching over and grabbing a spatula or ring of keys hanging from a wall hook instead of rummaging through a bag or trinket dish to find them. And one of the newest offerings at IKEA is a classic black storage rack that can help you do just that.
What Is the ARSJON Wall/Door Rack with Knobs?
IKEA is always coming out with new items for your home, and one of its latest is the ARSJON wall/door rack with knobs ($27.99), a wide, slender panel with rounded edges and five round storage hooks running along it. The rack measures 19 inches wide and 3.5 inches tall, and is made from steel and aluminum coated in a sleek black hue.
If you want to hang it from a door, you’ll need to add the included door hanger hooks, which add about 3 inches in height and can be used with doors up to 1.5 inches thick. If you want to mount it to your wall, you’ll need to provide your own materials to do so.
How to Use This Rack in Any Room
The ARSJON rack should be a helpful addition to essentially any part of your home. Use it for hats, coats, purses, or dog leashes in an entryway; scarves and necklaces in a closet; kitchenware in the kitchen; or towels in the bathroom. There’s quite a lot you can do with a few hooks, and the rack’s ability to either be mounted on a wall or hung over a door gives you even more versatility. “These are great in small apartments,” writes reviewer Aleksandra. “Fits well over my bathroom door.”
On the flip side, if you have ample wall space to fill, you can mount two (or more) racks next to each other to create one long, sleek line of hooks. Because the racks themselves don’t take up much room at all, you can focus on what matters: storing all your stuff.
Buy: IKEA ARSJON wall/door rack with knobs, $27.99