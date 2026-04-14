This $8 IKEA Hack Instantly Fixes Your Dead Cabinet Storage Space
I’m always looking for ways to increase storage in my apartment. One easily overlooked space in the kitchen is the inside of cabinet doors, which can be great for storage — especially if you have a smaller living space. And this set of drawer handles from IKEA is an unexpectedly versatile way to harness the potential of this hidden area.
What Is This IKEA Storage Hack?
In a video by home content creator David Diaz Falcon, you can see how they used this handy set of IKEA handles to create instant vertical storage. The handles are meant to make drawers and cabinets easier to open, but their half-moon shape also makes them almost shelf-like.
As seen in the video, Falcon puts two adhesive strips together, creating a double-sided tape effect, and sticks the tape on the handle (and repeats the process on the other one). Then he puts the two handles on the inside of his kitchen cabinet with enough space between them to be able to slide a cutting board between them.
Why the IKEA BEGRIPA Handle Is So Great
Simple as it is, there’s a lot to like about the IKEA BEGRIPA handle. It comes in a two-pack for $8, and you can choose from five different colors: light blue, light red, lilac, white, and yellow. So whether you like to keep things neutral or love a bold hue, you’ve got options. These handles can make drawers more convenient and colorful, but they can also help store or display objects around your home. You can use the pair individually or together, like Falcon does. He’s not alone, either; one reviewer put them up on a wall to hold vinyl records, while another uses them to store a tablet.
Don’t worry — as good as it is for storage, the BEGRIPA is still good for its original purpose as a drawer handle. “I have installed these colorful, useful handles on multiple cabinet doors [and a] vanity mirror door and they give an amazing pop of color. Would install again and again,” one anonymous reviewer writes. “I’m totally delighted with how much the handles have transformed my boring, sterile white kitchen into something beautiful so easily and cheaply,” adds another reviewer named Sarah.
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