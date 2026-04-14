This $8 IKEA Hack Instantly Fixes Your Dead Cabinet Storage Space

Simple as it is, there’s a lot to like about the IKEA BEGRIPA handle. It comes in a two-pack for $8, and you can choose from five different colors: light blue, light red, lilac, white, and yellow. So whether you like to keep things neutral or love a bold hue, you’ve got options. These handles can make drawers more convenient and colorful, but they can also help store or display objects around your home. You can use the pair individually or together, like Falcon does. He’s not alone, either; one reviewer put them up on a wall to hold vinyl records, while another uses them to store a tablet.