IKEA’s New Gaming Collection Includes a ’90s-Inspired Chair You’ll Love

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
published yesterday
IKEA gaming collection.
Credit: Ikea

As many gamers know, gaming furniture usually consists of dark colors and unappealing chairs, but IKEA’s new collection is here to go above and beyond your expectations.

IKEA just announced its new 20-piece BRÄNNBOLL collection at Milan Design Week, which is set to release this September. The line will include display cabinets, ergonomic chairs, and decorative accessories. Described as a “refreshing change from conventional gaming furniture,” the collection’s bold color palette of orange, blue, and green feels as bright and inviting as your favorite video game. 

There are fun accessories like an 8-bit-coded gaming rug and throw blanket, but the standout item from the collection is definitely the inflatable lounge chair. The chair is a callback to IKEA’s failed attempt to make an inflatable chair in the mid-1990s, but this donut-shaped inflatable chair looks so comfortable that there’s no way it won’t be a smashing success.  

Credit: Ikea

IKEA designer Anna-Maria Nilsson said in a press release, “This collection is more than just furniture; it’s a comprehensive solution for all your gaming needs.” Nilsson added that the collection is versatile for advanced gamers or casual players, thanks to simple pieces like the modular wall-mounted cabinets or side table.

Credit: Ikea

This isn’t IKEA’s first go at gaming furniture, but in contrast with the items they already sell, the new lineup leans into the vibrant gamer aesthetic, whether your gaming setup is in your living room, bedroom, or office. The days of complex console setups and cluttered cords are over with items like the wardrobe-like gaming station, and you can store your essential gaming accessories in the four-wheeled shelving unit. 

If you’ve only got a corner to dedicate to a gaming PC, IKEA’s BRÄNNBOLL line is a good pit stop for effortlessly maximizing that space. 

Credit: Ikea

Once the BRÄNNBOLL collection arrives in IKEA stores this fall, your gaming quests (and search for cool furniture!) will be complete.

