IKEA’s New Gaming Collection Includes a ’90s-Inspired Chair You’ll Love

IKEA just announced its new 20-piece BRÄNNBOLL collection at Milan Design Week, which is set to release this September. The line will include display cabinets, ergonomic chairs, and decorative accessories. Described as a “refreshing change from conventional gaming furniture,” the collection’s bold color palette of orange, blue, and green feels as bright and inviting as your favorite video game.



There are fun accessories like an 8-bit-coded gaming rug and throw blanket, but the standout item from the collection is definitely the inflatable lounge chair. The chair is a callback to IKEA’s failed attempt to make an inflatable chair in the mid-1990s, but this donut-shaped inflatable chair looks so comfortable that there’s no way it won’t be a smashing success.