IKEA Just Dropped a Brilliant Collection of “Starter Boxes” for Small Spaces

The Study Snack Starter Box is the least expensive box at just $29.99, with the Dorm Essentials Starter Box being the most expensive at $99.99. And if you’ve done the math, you know that these price tags are incredibly reasonable. Shopping at another big-box store for all the same items would set you back hundreds.



You can shop the IKEA Starter Boxes either in-store or online starting today. Your college student will be so prepared for the year ahead and they’ll be the hero of their dorm floor when they’re able to pull out that one item their roommates forgot to buy.