IKEA Just Dropped a Brilliant Collection of “Starter Boxes” for Small Spaces

this is the 22nd UK IKEA Store. IKEA, founded in Sweden in 1943, is the world's largest retailer of ready-to-assemble or flat-pack furniture.
Credit: Graeme Dawes / Shutterstock

If you have a kid going away to college at the end of the summer (or if you yourself are off to college!), then you probably already have a mile-long list of things to buy. From bedding and bathroom essentials to lamps and storage bins (to name just a few must-haves), there is so much to grab before the start of the school year.

Credit: Ikea

And IKEA is stepping in to help make sure your kid has everything they need to start college off on the right foot. The Swedish home decor store just launched a collection of Starter Boxes, all priced at under $100, that make shopping for a dorm so much less of a stress-filled experience.

Credit: Ikea

There are five IKEA Starter Boxes available for college kids and parents to choose from — the Study Snack Starter Box, which includes packets of chips, gummies, cookies, chocolates, and other “brain fuels;” the Bed & Bath Starter Box, which comes with things like a bedspread, pillow, shower curtain, towels, and bath mats; the Utility Starter Box that has basics like chargers, storage bags, trash cans, and toilet brushes; the Cooking & Eating Starter Box, which includes a cookware set, colander, flatware set, cutting board, and more kitchen tools; and, finally, the Dorm Essentials Starter Box, that has everything from bedding and towels to kitchen items and cleaning supplies.

Credit: Ikea

The Study Snack Starter Box is the least expensive box at just $29.99, with the Dorm Essentials Starter Box being the most expensive at $99.99. And if you’ve done the math, you know that these price tags are incredibly reasonable. Shopping at another big-box store for all the same items would set you back hundreds.

You can shop the IKEA Starter Boxes either in-store or online starting today. Your college student will be so prepared for the year ahead and they’ll be the hero of their dorm floor when they’re able to pull out that one item their roommates forgot to buy.

