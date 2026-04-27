IKEA’s Genius $130 Dining Table Is the Ultimate Small-Space Fix for a Tiny Balcony or Patio
Small balconies and patio spaces are a bonus in a home, especially during the spring and summer months. However, creating a functional and comfortable layout for a smaller outdoor space can feel like a game of Tetris — or like you have to sacrifice furniture. That’s why it’s super important to look out for transitional pieces.
Thankfully, IKEA sells one of the most versatile furniture pieces we’ve seen, and it’s designed with small outdoor spaces in mind. It’s called the DJUPÖN, and it’s a foldable table that gives you instant space for eating, working, writing, potting plants, or anything else you can think of. Then, when you need your floor space back, just fold the tabletop back down in just a few seconds, and it’s like the table was never even there.
Why IKEA’s DJUPÖN Foldable Table Is Good for Small Spaces
The DJUPÖN folding table is made of tough and hard-wearing acacia wood, making it ideal for keeping outdoors but stylish enough to use indoors, too. When folded out, the table has enough space for one or two people to eat at, and when folded down, there’s space behind the shelf to store folding chairs to keep everything tucked away neatly.
It also has a top shelf for displaying potted plants, serving bowls, artwork, and more. The entire piece is treated with a layer of stain to help protect the natural wood, but you can also add your own lacquer or wax to improve its durability.
“More practical product than expected,” one IKEA reviewer wrote. Another said, “Good and easy to assemble.”
The DJUPÖN could also be the key to better-organized small kitchens. Just place it against a free wall or use it as a divider between the kitchen and living room while also having a place to stack pots, pans, plates, and more. Or, if you have an office space that doubles as a guest room, use it as a foldaway desk that can virtually disappear when guests arrive.
You’ll find so many ways to use the DJUPÖN, and for under $130, you can grab one for your balcony and another for your home while staying within your budget.
Buy: IKEA DJUPÖN Folding Table, $129.99
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