IKEA Is Selling the Perfect Mini Greenhouse for Only $15

This IKEA planter set may be small, but it does a lot. The tray gives you a place to put the plants, the trellises help vulnerable vines and saplings stay put, and the dome acts as a greenhouse and ensures warm air circulates around your plants no matter what time of year it is. The pots fit perfectly into the planter’s base, and the glass top can also be turned upside-down and nested into the planter’s base. This design makes it convenient to set up and use, and it also makes storage and watering simple, as you don’t need to fully disassemble anything.