IKEA Is Selling the Perfect Mini Greenhouse for Only $15
I don’t have any outdoor space at all, but that doesn’t mean I don’t want a little green in my living space. There are many plants you can keep indoors, but they can take up a lot of room. However, there’s a sleek new mini greenhouse at IKEA that will help you cultivate several plants indoors at the same time — and it takes up almost no room in your house.
What Is the IKEA DOFTRIPS Plant Starter Set?
IKEA’s $14.99 DOFTRIPS plant starter set is a charming little tabletop planter that has everything you need to grow several small plants — just add soil, water, and seeds. It comes with four wavy green trellises and four small steel pots with drainage holes, plus a steel tray with a plastic domed top. It measures 6.25 inches wide and deep and 5.75 inches tall, so it’s quite petite. You could use it to start growing a larger plant that you later repot, or grow smaller plants like herbs.
Why This Little Planter Can Be a Big Help
This IKEA planter set may be small, but it does a lot. The tray gives you a place to put the plants, the trellises help vulnerable vines and saplings stay put, and the dome acts as a greenhouse and ensures warm air circulates around your plants no matter what time of year it is. The pots fit perfectly into the planter’s base, and the glass top can also be turned upside-down and nested into the planter’s base. This design makes it convenient to set up and use, and it also makes storage and watering simple, as you don’t need to fully disassemble anything.
Reviewers on IKEA’s site seem to agree. Gabi sums it up well: “Easy to fill, with water drainage and a holder for the growing plants. I am delighted.” Reviewer Eliza says the planter is an “attractive, very small seed starter with [a] taller and more durable greenhouse top than you can get in a hardware store.” Several people mentioned being pleasantly surprised that the tray and pots are made of steel and not plastic. Others praise its elegant appearance. “It’s beautifully designed,” reviewer Miranda says. “So much so that I am reluctant to simply fill [it] with soil and seeds.”
Buy: IKEA DOFTRIPS Plant Starter Set, $14.99
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