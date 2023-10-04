IKEA’s Pastry-Themed Kids’ Toys Are Perfect for Dogs, According to TikTok
If you have a high-energy dog, you know how important it is to keep them enriched and busy so that they stay happy and healthy. Plus, it helps when that boundless energy isn’t channeled into wreaking havoc on your home. Toys can be a great source of stimulation, and while your pup could probably care less what they look like, having aesthetically pleasing toys around your home is honestly an instant serotonin booster.
If you’re looking for some cute new toys for the dog in your life, you might be surprised to learn that one of the cutest viral toys isn’t at Petsmart or Petco, but at IKEA. If you’ve ever walked past the beloved retailer’s children’s section, you’ve probably seen some of the adorable faux food play sets that they offer. But according to TikTok, these can just as easily be repurposed as dog toys.
Content creator Pina (@maybeitspina) recently made this argument in a video spotlighting IKEA’s DUKTIG set ($12.99), which contains six adorable buns inspired by the store’s iconic cinnamon buns and other tasty treats. These polyester toys stick together with touch-and-close fastening, so they’re easy to roll out and put on a child’s baking tray … or line with dog treats in order to keep your pup’s mind active like Pina does with hers.
“IKEA essentials for your dog,” she wrote in the caption.
Clearly, plenty of other pet parents are ready to repurpose the toy. Since Pina shared her TikTok, the video has racked up over 26,000 likes and 2 million views.
“Mine would eat the food and the rolls,” one commenter joked.
“I got my cousin this as a toy to play with,” another user commented. “She will still love it though.”
Dog- and kid-approved!