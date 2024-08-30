This IKEA Toy Storage Hack Is the Smartest I’ve Ever Seen (and It Only Costs $25!)
At home, clutter just happens. No matter how hard you try to ward it off, or how tidy you keep your things, extra items seemingly accumulate to no end. As a busy mom of two boys who adore their collections, games, toys, and personal items, I’m always searching for savvy decluttering or storage hacks to try.
I’ve repeatedly organized and reorganized shelves and containers for my boys’ favorite toys, games, books, balls, and other items. As much as I know it’s good for them to play, sometimes the buildup of scattered toys and games can become overwhelming. So when I came across the smartest DIY toy storage hack recently, I knew I had to share it with others who might experience the same toy dilemma. It’s a simple storage hack for tackling a child’s toy clutter with no fuss.
I spotted the toy storage hack over on the popular @ikeahack Instagram account. (First, shout out to Teresa Casamonti, the original creator page, for this clever hack.) She shows how parents of children with many toys can use this lovely IKEA EKET cabinet in a gray-green color.
First, put the cabinet together according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Then, simply secure these functional ALEX casters to the bottom of the cabinet with a drill. By adding casters, you’ve created a rolling storage option to house toys and other items. It’s a surprisingly easy-to-construct rolling toy storage cube, and it’s very economical — it only costs $25 to create it.
Fill it with all your child’s favorites — like toys, games, and balls — then you’re ready to stay more organized as they go. Easily roll it — or have your child roll it — to the middle of a room to play with or a different room altogether. It’s just so smart and can work in almost any room! Just roll it back out of sight when it’s time to clean up and after all the toys are placed back inside.