TikToker content creator Tara (@taraxinterior) recently showed off her DIY process in a recent video. First, she attached long wooden panels with wheels to each side of the EKET cabinets (which she purchased in the shade brown walnut), joining them together with nails and creating a storage bench that was easily movable.



Next, she installed two white wooden cabinets on top of the benches, giving her the ability to close the bench and potentially decorate it with other home decor. And there you have it! A chic storage bench that doesn’t break the bank.