This DIYer Doubled Her Storage — With an Ingenious $15 IKEA Hack
From turning a shelf into a kitchen island to transforming a kids’ stool into chic bouclé furniture, ingenious DIYers have proven that budget-friendly IKEA finds make for great home decor hacks. The latest example? A clever social media user who built a massive storage bench using IKEA’s EKET storage cabinets.
TikToker content creator Tara (@taraxinterior) recently showed off her DIY process in a recent video. First, she attached long wooden panels with wheels to each side of the EKET cabinets (which she purchased in the shade brown walnut), joining them together with nails and creating a storage bench that was easily movable.
Next, she installed two white wooden cabinets on top of the benches, giving her the ability to close the bench and potentially decorate it with other home decor. And there you have it! A chic storage bench that doesn’t break the bank.
At the time of writing, Tara’s video has received over 9,526 likes and 643,600 views. “This is brilliant!” one TikToker commented. “What a great idea! You could also add legs to make it the same height of the sofa to access easier,” another commenter suggested.
IKEA’s EKET storage cabinet boxes retail for just $15 apiece. Apart from brown walnut, they also come in dark gray, gray-green, light gray-blue, pale pink, pale yellow, red-brown, white, and white stained oak colors. You can create a minimalist, neutral storage bench like Tara, but don’t be afraid of embracing bolder colors that match your home as well!
If you want some extra inspiration for EKET hacks, there are tons to choose from, from dressing tables to TV stands to gorgeous, statement cabinets.