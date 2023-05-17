This TikToker Built a Kitchen Island with an IKEA KALLAX Shelf
IKEA’s KALLAX shelves have been praised for their versatility over the years. With simple DIY adjustments, shoppers have been able to transform the simple storage cube shelf into a host of different things, from a wine bar to a ’70s-inspired burl wood piece.
However, a recent viral TikTok documents what just might be one of the most impressive KALLAX transformations to date. In the video, content creator Jilly (@jillyshumblehome) creates an entire kitchen island using the iconic product (which retails for $59.99) as a base.
In addition to purchasing a KALLAX unit, Jilly also picked up four 195-millimeter adjustable cabinet legs, Valspar paint in the shade Eggshell, an MDF board, a countertop, and some white marble contact paper.
First, she measured the width of her kitchen island using frog tape, before building the KALLAX unit and adding holes to fit the adjustable legs. Next, Jilly built her own wooden frame to put under the KALLAX unit on one side, screwing the two pieces together and making sure to level them.
Afterwards, she cut the MDF board down so that it would match the height of the island, and glued it around the outside of the KALLAX shelf, securing the board with tiny tacks. Then it was time to paint the remaining visible sides of the KALLAX unit eggshell white and add the countertop, which Jilly then covered in marble contact paper. She filled the KALLAX storage cubes with storage baskets, added seating and a centerpiece, and voila! A DIY kitchen island.
“Building this DIY kitchen island from a KALLAX unit has been one of my favorite DIY jobs,” she captioned the video. “It feels [like] much more of a sociable space and we spend so much more time in here.”
I think it’s safe to say that this KALLAX transformation was a success. In just three days, Jilly’s video has received over 1.5 million views and 60,900 likes.
“It looks absolutely amazing!” one commenter wrote. “Well done, you!”
Another summed it all up perfectly: “I wish I was this DIY-savvy!”