It looks like the purple version of the PELARKAKTUS may be an in-store exclusive right now. So if you love that colorway, head to your nearest IKEA to see if it’s in stock.



Don’t sleep on IKEA’s dishware! Pieces are so affordable, and they come in the most beautiful colors. Scroll through the comments on Jenni’s first post, and I bet you’ll be convinced that these plates and bowls are a must-buy.