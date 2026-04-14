TikTok Is Loving This Iconic Dishware from IKEA That Looks So Expensive
If new dishware is on your spring refresh list, then you definitely need to head to IKEA. The brand’s FÄRGKLAR and PELARKAKTUS dishware collections are going mega-viral on TikTok right now because they look so expensive but cost less than $50 for an entire set.
“IKEA, I was not familiar with your game,” TikTok user Jenni Rae wrote over a recent video she took inside her nearest IKEA. She shared all of the current FÄRGKLAR and PELARKAKTUS colorways available, and the people in the comments were stunned at just how beautiful and high-quality they are.
“Stopppp I’ve been trying to forget about them,” one person wrote. Another added, “just bought the light pink set! They are so cute.”
“Wait the green and purple are def giving auraaa,” someone else commented.
In a follow-up video, Jenni shared which pieces she decided to bring home. She ultimately went for the bowls and chose a mix of several colors, which go together well, thanks to their neutral, beigy undertones.
“I had no idea they had the coolest dishware there, and [it’s] so inexpensive,” she said, noting that the bowls are only $3.99 each.
You Can Buy Pieces Individually or Shop the Sets
Even though this collection is available as individual items, sets are also stocked. Available for purchase in both light blue and pink, the FÄRGKLAR dishware also comes in 18-piece sets for just $48. You get six dinner plates, six salad plates, and six bowls in each set.
The PELARKAKTUS pieces are sold individually on IKEA’s website. You can grab the same green bowl Jenni picked up for just under $4. She said that if she had to choose a single color, she would have gone with the green. It’s just so stunning!
It looks like the purple version of the PELARKAKTUS may be an in-store exclusive right now. So if you love that colorway, head to your nearest IKEA to see if it’s in stock.
Don’t sleep on IKEA’s dishware! Pieces are so affordable, and they come in the most beautiful colors. Scroll through the comments on Jenni’s first post, and I bet you’ll be convinced that these plates and bowls are a must-buy.
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