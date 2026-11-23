This Brilliant IKEA Organizer Adds Instant Storage Space to Your Walls (It’s Only $17!)
Purchasing a storage-oriented item always feels so productive. A new bin, box, container, or cubby can be a massive help around the house, especially for those inclined toward clutter. However, once you’ve loaded up your new storage gem with all that stuff you never knew what to do with, you still have to figure out where to put the box, bin, or whatever else you’ve ended up with. Even an entryway storage unit takes up both floor and wall space. For handy storage that takes up a very minimal amount of room in your home, consider a floating shelf. Thankfully, IKEA sells one, and it can easily fit in any room as long as it has a wall.
What Is the IKEA FLORSJÖN Wall Shelf?
The FLORSJÖN wall shelf is a long, slender shelf is made of steel and aluminum. It has a lip with rounded edges running across the front section, and the back of the shelf extends down a bit and contains three attached hooks, aka even more storage. It’s light beige colored, retails for $16.99, and measures 3 3/8 inches deep, 2 1/2 inches high, and 15 3/4 inches wide.
Since this piece of furniture must be mounted to your wall, you’ll need to do a bit more than just take it out of the box to get your shelf ready to go. As the IKEA website explains, the setup process will depend on your walls and supplies. You can either use your own wall screws or get the IKEA KROKSJÖN adhesive wall mounting kit, which includes “two wall brackets and two glue syringes.” Regardless, this only includes the shelf, not the supplies to mount it, so keep that in mind.
Why the IKEA FLORSJÖN Wall Shelf Is So Great
This IKEA shelf can easily be placed anywhere in your home, holding up to 18 pounds. IKEA’s website says this shelf is “ideal for guest toilets, next to the washstand, or under the mirror.” While I do see the vision there, don’t feel constrained to the bathroom. Use it as an entryway gem to store your keys and wallet, or add it to your living room or hallway and put scented candles and framed photos on the shelf area and hang purses and charger cables on the hooks. Don’t stop there, though. It could also live kitchen with spice jars and utensils on it. The possibilities are endless!
Buy: FLORSJÖN Wall Shelf