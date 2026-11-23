Purchasing a storage-oriented item always feels so productive. A new bin, box, container, or cubby can be a massive help around the house, especially for those inclined toward clutter. However, once you’ve loaded up your new storage gem with all that stuff you never knew what to do with, you still have to figure out where to put the box, bin, or whatever else you’ve ended up with. Even an entryway storage unit takes up both floor and wall space. For handy storage that takes up a very minimal amount of room in your home, consider a floating shelf. Thankfully, IKEA sells one, and it can easily fit in any room as long as it has a wall.