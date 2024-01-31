IKEA’s Lunar New Year Collection Includes a $25 Dragon Pillow (And So Much More!)
In honor of the Lunar New Year, IKEA just unveiled a collection of products to begin the year of the dragon: the FÖSSTA collection. Between the stylish place mat and an insulated mug, you’ll be leaving IKEA with a full shopping cart.
Ranging from $2 to $25, the collection aims to bring good luck, togetherness, prosperity, and harmony, and once you see the calming colors of each item, you’ll agree. According to IKEA’s website, the collection combines the “simplicity of the Song Dynasty and our Scandinavian soul into a unique and transformative experience.”
If your sofa looks a little empty, the soft dragon cushion is a festive addition that only costs $25. Its playful design draws inspiration from a traditional dragon dance originated from Chinese culture to celebrate a new year.
Primarily composed of kitchen items, you’ll definitely understand why you need all of the FÖSSTA collection once you see it. Protect your dining table from any scratches with the $2 place mat that conveniently matches the dinnerware with its detailed pattern and design, which features oranges, pomegranates, and vases. Once you’ve rested the place mat down, the petal-covered deep turquoise plate and yellow bowl are so pretty to look at that you won’t even want to eat with them. You can even get a set of four chopsticks for $4 for your next dinner party.
Shop the entire FÖSSTA Lunar New Year collection on IKEA’s website, and head to your closest store to grab some of the chic dinnerware before the holiday.