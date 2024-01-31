IKEA’s Lunar New Year Collection Includes a $25 Dragon Pillow (And So Much More!)

Primarily composed of kitchen items, you’ll definitely understand why you need all of the FÖSSTA collection once you see it. Protect your dining table from any scratches with the $2 place mat that conveniently matches the dinnerware with its detailed pattern and design, which features oranges, pomegranates, and vases. Once you’ve rested the place mat down, the petal-covered deep turquoise plate and yellow bowl are so pretty to look at that you won’t even want to eat with them. You can even get a set of four chopsticks for $4 for your next dinner party.