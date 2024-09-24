IKEA Is Selling the Cutest Mini Cart for Just $30 That You’ll Use Everywhere
Versatile organizers can make all the difference in a small space, and there’s nothing as valuable as a trusty utility cart. They can be used for all your various storage needs and can be convenient as you can move them from room to room. I recently discovered a new utility cart from IKEA that’s not only super functional but also supercute — and you’ll want to get it before it’s gone.
Behold: the IKEA FROSJON Cart, a stylish little trolley available in a sleek black finish and priced at only $29.99. It’s so cute, small, and affordable — I’m obsessed with it!
The IKEA FROSJON Cart has two shelves (the top shelf is made of glass), a round handle at the top, and lockable castors at the bottom. It’s much smaller than other carts offered at IKEA (like the Raskog), measuring a height of 21 5/8 inches and a width of 13 3/4 inches.
One of the best things about this cart — other than its adorable size and affordable price — is how portable it is. You can carry it from room to room by the handle or use the wheels to roll it around.
It’s officially billed as a bathroom cart to hold things like hair and bath products on it or hang brushes and washcloths over the knobs — but its uses can go beyond this one room. I can see this organizing gem in your kitchen as a neat little spot to store pantry goods, in your office as a supply holder, or in your bedroom as a small nightstand beside the low-platform bed. One reviewer uses it as a small coffee table — perfect for the living room.
Use this utility cart for whatever your storage needs are or stock up on a couple and use them throughout your home. Either way, it’s a versatile find worth getting from IKEA.
Buy: IKEA FROSJON Cart, $29.99