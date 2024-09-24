IKEA Is Selling the Cutest Mini Cart for Just $30 That You’ll Use Everywhere

It’s officially billed as a bathroom cart to hold things like hair and bath products on it or hang brushes and washcloths over the knobs — but its uses can go beyond this one room. I can see this organizing gem in your kitchen as a neat little spot to store pantry goods, in your office as a supply holder, or in your bedroom as a small nightstand beside the low-platform bed. One reviewer uses it as a small coffee table — perfect for the living room.