Stop Using a Shoe Rack — Use This $40 IKEA Trash Can Instead (Yes, Really)

In the video, the creator reveals how she uses the IKEA GARDSBUTIK bin, a 100% polypropylene plastic wall-mounted gray-beige trash can that holds about six gallons of trash, as a shoe organizer. As seen in the video, the creator mounts the GARDSBUTIK bin to an exterior wall, and instead of putting a trash bag inside of the bin they fill it with shoes. (Of note: IKEA recommends that you only use this shoe rack inside, so if you want to put yours outside, make sure that it’s under an awning so that it’s not too exposed to the elements.) It’s really as simple as that!