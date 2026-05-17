Stop Using a Shoe Rack — Use This $40 IKEA Trash Can Instead (Yes, Really)
I find myself staring at a pile of shoes by my front door every week, so I’m always on the lookout for smart entryway storage ideas that will declutter my space quickly. I don’t have a lot of room in my entryway, so it can be hard to fit storage-oriented furniture like shelves to help keep everything organized. However, I do have space on my wall — and this little IKEA GARDSBUTIK bin could be the perfect way to use it, at least according to one TikTok hack that has blown my mind.
I first discovered the hack when I came across the TikTok video below posted by ourdecordreamscaping, a lifestyle influencer account. The video shows a hack originally used by TikToker casa.oakwood, a Japandi-style home influencer who regularly posts videos of her IKEA hacks.
How to Use the IKEA GARDSBUTIK Bin as a Shoe Storage Find
In the video, the creator reveals how she uses the IKEA GARDSBUTIK bin, a 100% polypropylene plastic wall-mounted gray-beige trash can that holds about six gallons of trash, as a shoe organizer. As seen in the video, the creator mounts the GARDSBUTIK bin to an exterior wall, and instead of putting a trash bag inside of the bin they fill it with shoes. (Of note: IKEA recommends that you only use this shoe rack inside, so if you want to put yours outside, make sure that it’s under an awning so that it’s not too exposed to the elements.) It’s really as simple as that!
Why the IKEA GARDSBUTIK Shoe Storage Hack Is So Smart
Technically, yes, the GARDSBUTIK bin from IKEA is a trash can. It mounts to your wall and can be easily detached and reattached, which makes it easy to transport when it’s time to, well, take out the trash. But it doesn’t just have to be used that way. The wall-mounted bin has a sleek look and practical function that makes it great for containing all the chaos that accumulates in your entryway.
While the original creator uses the trash can outside, it could easily be used in a hallway inside your home — the trash can is 18 inches long, 14 1/8 inches wide, and 7 3/8 inches deep, so it’s a slimmer-profile storage find that won’t take up too much space. Because it’s wall-mounted, it also won’t take up precious floor space, so you could put even more shoe storage below it. But why stop there? You could use it to store garden tools, dog walking supplies, flat purses, and more wherever you want to use this find.
The top of the bin is flat and recessed, so you can also store items on top of it. Best of all, you can buy mounting tools from IKEA to put this bin anywhere in your home. (It looks like the original creator used adhesive strips to attach her shoe bin, but if you have heavier finds, you might want to wall-mount it as directed.)
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