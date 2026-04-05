This $5 IKEA Find Instantly Upgrades Your Kitchen Cabinets
Quality lighting isn’t just about vibes and pretty fixtures; it has a practical impact on every little part of your home — and if your kitchen cabinets resemble black holes, you probably won’t feel very motivated to look through them, which makes it easy to lose track of what you have in there.
Kitchen cabinets don’t always come with lighting built in, so if you want the perk, you’ll have to install some yourself, which can be costly and time-consuming. Fortunately, there’s a new $5 LED light at IKEA that’s super cheap, perfect for any cabinet or cupboard, and ultra renter-friendly. It’s almost too good to be true.
What Is the IKEA GOMPYSSLING LED Lighting with Sensor?
IKEA’s new GOMPYSSLING LED lighting resembles a hockey puck or a smoke detector, but the reality is much more illuminating. You don’t need any tools to install the lighting find. When you peel off the adhesive backing and fill it with rechargeable batteries, it becomes a warm white light activated by motion, which feels extra luxe.
Measuring less than an inch tall and deep with a 2.75-inch diameter, it’s big enough to be a substantial source of light but small enough to fit pretty much anywhere, including your kitchen cabinets. Also, it’s only $4.99. If there’s a catch here, it’s only that it doesn’t come with rechargeable batteries, but you can get those (and a charger for them) at IKEA, too.
Why This Cabinet Light Is Such a Good Deal
There’s a lot to like about this motion-sensor LED light from IKEA. It’s affordable, doesn’t require complicated setup or any wiring, and does its job of lighting a space that’s usually unlit. As IKEA online reviewer Gitta puts it, “The light switches on immediately and switches off again after closing the door. Quick to install. Ideal!” Reviewer Maria adds that it’s “very useful for cleaning inside kitchen cabinets,” and now I’m thinking about how dusty mine might be.
Plus, you don’t just have to use this light inside a cabinet. “We use them in the closet, in the toilet as a night-light, at the entrance to the apartment, and even in the room, when we don’t want to turn on the main light. Very practical and useful,” reviewer Artem writes. “I have four: two in a closet and two on two kitchen shelves, and so far they’re working great,” Krishnaja adds. “I’ve had them for over two weeks and haven’t had to charge the batteries yet.”
Buy: GOMPYSSLING LED Lighting, $4.99
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