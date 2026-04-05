This $5 IKEA Find Instantly Upgrades Your Kitchen Cabinets

Plus, you don’t just have to use this light inside a cabinet. “We use them in the closet, in the toilet as a night-light, at the entrance to the apartment, and even in the room, when we don’t want to turn on the main light. Very practical and useful,” reviewer Artem writes. “I have four: two in a closet and two on two kitchen shelves, and so far they’re working great,” Krishnaja adds. “I’ve had them for over two weeks and haven’t had to charge the batteries yet.”



Buy: GOMPYSSLING LED Lighting, $4.99