IKEA Is Selling an Entryway Storage Set in an Electric Blue Color (It’s Only $35!)
I love bright pops of color throughout my home, but even just a little color can go a long way. And while it’s easy to gravitate towards colorful throw blankets or sectionals, you might overlook the power of making sure that your more functional pieces, like organizers for the entryway, are also fun and vibrant.
Home decor in playful hues can really brighten up a room, even if it’s something as simple as a wire storage rack. One simple, practical way to add a bit of personality to your storage routine is this classic IKEA hallway furniture set, which has a new colorway for a limited time.
What Is the IKEA GREJIG/BAGGMUCK Hallway Furniture Set?
IKEA has stocked its line of GREJIG and BAGGMUCK entryway organizer sets for some time now, but up until recently, they’ve only sold one color permanently: a sort of gray/black, which you can get in the same set of six. Considering these are practical storage items, a permanently-offered neutral shade isn’t surprising, but now you can shake things up with an entirely bright blue set.
The six-piece set ($34.96) includes three GREJIG steel mesh shoe racks (which can be stacked or used individually), one BAGGMUCK shoe tray, one GREJIG wall pocket, and one GREJIG wall grid, which comes with five movable hooks to hang anything you want. The shoe rack measures 11 inches wide, 1 inch tall, and 22.75 inches long; the wall grid with a rail measures 23 inches wide, 3 inches tall, and 23.25 inches long; the wall pocket measures 11 inches wide, 6.5 inches tall, and 23 inches long; and the shoe tray measures 13.75 inches long, 1.25 inches tall, and 28 inches long.
How to Use the IKEA GREJIG/BAGGMUCK Hallway Furniture Set
The items look really great together, but they can just as easily be used separately. IKEA’s site suggests using this set to store “shoes, hats, mail, and magazines,” but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. This six-piece set is full of possibilities. The shoe rack is particularly versatile, as you can store items underneath the elevated rack, stack multiple racks on top of another, and fold it up flat when not in use. The shoe tray fits neatly underneath the accompanying shoe racks, but could also be used for plants or trinket storage, while the wall pocket is great for holding books, mail, magazines, etc. and the wall grid is ideal for hanging up items like keys, bags, umbrellas, pet leashes, and more.
If you don’t have a need for every storage item in this set, you can also get each blue hallway furniture item individually: the shoe rack for $4.99, the shoe tray for $4.99, the wall pocket for $7, and the wall grid with rail for $8.
Buy: IKEA GREJIG/BAGGMUCK Hallway Furniture, Set of 6, Blue, $34.96
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