IKEA Is Selling an Entryway Storage Set in an Electric Blue Color (It’s Only $35!)

The items look really great together, but they can just as easily be used separately. IKEA’s site suggests using this set to store “shoes, hats, mail, and magazines,” but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. This six-piece set is full of possibilities. The shoe rack is particularly versatile, as you can store items underneath the elevated rack, stack multiple racks on top of another, and fold it up flat when not in use. The shoe tray fits neatly underneath the accompanying shoe racks, but could also be used for plants or trinket storage, while the wall pocket is great for holding books, mail, magazines, etc. and the wall grid is ideal for hanging up items like keys, bags, umbrellas, pet leashes, and more.