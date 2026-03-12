IKEA Is Selling a Smart Storage Set That’s Perfect for Entryways (It Only Costs $35!)
I live in a New York City apartment with roommates, so it almost goes without saying that I do not have a lot of storage. I have under-bed storage and plenty of shelves, but I often find myself staring at blank sections of wall and thinking of all the ways they could be put to use. As a renter, too, it helps to have storage that’s flexible, versatile, not too bulky, and easy to move around if need be. A new wall-mounted organizer set at IKEA is just that, and best of all, it doesn’t take up any floor or counter space.
What Is the IKEA GREJIG Hallway Furniture Set?
The new GREJIG hallway furniture set at IKEA does have a bit of a generic name; it’s true. But this multipiece storage set has all sorts of useful possibilities. Essentially, it’s five dark gray steel mesh baskets that mount to the wall and resemble magazine racks. Each basket measures 11 inches wide, 7 inches tall, and 23 inches long, and the whole set retails for $35.
These racks are simple to use and understand, but there is some assembly required as they’re meant to be mounted to the wall. The set doesn’t come with any supplies, so you’ll need to source your own screws, but aside from that, installation is pretty straightforward. If you don’t need all five racks, you can also get individual IKEA GREJIG wall racks for $7 apiece, though these racks are ever-so slightly smaller than the ones in the set.
Why I Love the GREJIG Hallway Furniture Set
IKEA’s website suggests using the GREJIG set to store “shoes, hats, mail and magazines,” but that just scratches the surface of the many ways you can use these handy metal racks. And because the set comes with five individual racks, you’re not obligated to install them all in the same area of your house. You could put two by the front door, one in your bedroom, one in the kitchen, and one in the hallway.
You don’t even need to mount them on a wall if you don’t have the space or motivation (listen, I’ve been there). Lean one against a wall if that’s all you can manage; you’ll still get some nice storage out of it. And because each rack is made of mesh, you can easily add hooks to the metal grid to create more storage to hang keys, cooking utensils, umbrellas, light coats, and more. You could even try hanging the rack itself from Command hooks, if you really don’t want to deal with screws and drills, though you might want to check the weight limit on those hooks.
Perhaps the best part of the organizer is that it requires zero floor space at all. There are blank spots on my wall that could be turned into an organizing space, and with limited square footage in my apartment, I could use any ounce of extra organization that these gems could create.
Buy: IKEA GREJIG Hallway Furniture Set, $35