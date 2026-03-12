IKEA Is Selling a Smart Storage Set That’s Perfect for Entryways (It Only Costs $35!)

You don’t even need to mount them on a wall if you don’t have the space or motivation (listen, I’ve been there). Lean one against a wall if that’s all you can manage; you’ll still get some nice storage out of it. And because each rack is made of mesh, you can easily add hooks to the metal grid to create more storage to hang keys, cooking utensils, umbrellas, light coats, and more. You could even try hanging the rack itself from Command hooks, if you really don’t want to deal with screws and drills, though you might want to check the weight limit on those hooks.