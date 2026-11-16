She stacks multiple wire baking racks in her fridge, creating a tall stack of extra shelves that she carefully fills with foil-topped dishes and deems “Thanksgiving Tetris.” It’s perfect for storing casseroles that need reheating, pies that need baking (or eating), and any other food you might not have room for with your usual fridge setup. As one commenter puts it, “what a great idea for things that don’t naturally stack.” But the thing about the GREJIG shoe rack, I realized, is that it has long legs — making it a taller shelving unit that can do the same exact thing as the baking sheets without it feeling so much like a game of Tetris.