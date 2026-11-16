I’m Putting a $5 Shoe Rack in My Fridge to Double the Storage
The contents of my fridge and freezer tend to fluctuate wildly — sometimes it’s packed to the gills with leftovers and fresh produce, and sometimes there’s barely a meal to scrape together. But the truest test of my fridge’s capacity happens around the holidays, when I’m prepping, baking, frying, and sautéing for a crowd.
Times like those make me wish I could magically create more space in my fridge temporarily, and I just realized that I can basically do exactly that with the help of a couple of cheap shoe racks from IKEA.
Why You Should Put a Shoe Rack in Your Fridge
The idea to use a shoe rack in my fridge of all things came to me in two parts. First, I read an Apartment Therapy story about a writer using the $5 IKEA GREJIG shoe rack in her pantry for extra vertical storage, and then I came across an Instagram Reel from Hannah Gray, a “confectionary scientist” known as My Sweet Mama.
She stacks multiple wire baking racks in her fridge, creating a tall stack of extra shelves that she carefully fills with foil-topped dishes and deems “Thanksgiving Tetris.” It’s perfect for storing casseroles that need reheating, pies that need baking (or eating), and any other food you might not have room for with your usual fridge setup. As one commenter puts it, “what a great idea for things that don’t naturally stack.” But the thing about the GREJIG shoe rack, I realized, is that it has long legs — making it a taller shelving unit that can do the same exact thing as the baking sheets without it feeling so much like a game of Tetris.
Why the IKEA GREJIG Shoe Rack Is Smarter than a Cookie Sheet
I’m going to use the $5 IKEA GREJIG shoe rack, which has the same wire mesh design as a cookie rack and is designed to stack one on top of another. Each steel rack measures about 23 inches wide, 10.5 inches deep, and 6.75 inches tall when expanded, well below the width of my fridge shelves, but tall enough to really fit things in between each GREJIG layer. Plus, this way I can use a separate wired mesh find to store things in my fridge, and not use my limited supply of baking sheets that I’ll be using for, well, baking and cooling.
Plus, the shoe rack is foldable, light, and thin, so no matter how many shoe racks you end up using, you shouldn’t have any trouble storing them in the back of a closet or behind a door once your meal prep has concluded. You’re even welcome to use them to store shoes — although I don’t recommend putting them back in the fridge after that.
Buy: GREJIG Shoe Rack, IKEA, $4.99