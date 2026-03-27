IKEA Is Selling a 3-Pack of the Cutest Multicolored Mini Storage Gems for $3.99

I definitely have my eye on these GLIS boxes, and reviewers on IKEA’s website also seem to appreciate their playful design and practicality. “They’re fun colors, durable, and stack easily. I have them in every color. I highly recommend them,” reviewer Lourdes writes. People do use them for their kids; one reviewer uses the GLIS boxes to store parts from Playmobil toy sets, while another says it’s “ideal for LEGO pieces,” which makes sense, since the boxes almost look like LEGOs.



However, the boxes are definitely enjoyed by people of all ages. Other reviews talk about filling the boxes with cookie cutters, hair clips, stickers, pens, and essential oils, so they really are for almost anyone and anything. Reviewer Jovana calls them “small, sweet boxes that will find a purpose in every home,” and I can’t help but agree.