IKEA Is Selling a 3-Pack of the Cutest Multicolored Mini Storage Gems for $3.99
While you might no longer be ordering from the kids’ menu as an adult, the items you choose to organize your life with can be as youthful as you want them to be. I’ve come close to buying several pieces of furniture meant for kids’ rooms, for instance, solely because I thought the designs and colors were more eye-catching than their grown-up counterparts! One simple, affordable way you can bring some of that carefree fun to your everyday routine is by swapping out your plain old storage containers with these cute, colorful, and stackable sets of boxes from IKEA.
What Are the IKEA GLIS Boxes?
If IKEA’s website is any indication, its set of GLIS storage boxes is meant for a younger age group. The product photos show the colorful boxes stacked up alongside toys, blocks, and kids’ art projects. It also shows that they’re practical little plastic storage boxes with lids on hinges, so you can open and close them without fear of losing the lid. If you ask me, that sounds useful for anyone.
Each set of lidded GLIS boxes is $3.99 and comes with three boxes. They sell the sets in multiple different colorways: There’s a red, pink, and yellow set; green, light blue, and lilac set; blue, light pink, and dark pink set; and a soon-to-be discontinued yellow, blue, and light blue set.
They’re all quite fun, but the lilac set feels very appropriate for springtime and is my favorite. The individual boxes measure 7 inches long, 4 inches wide, and 3 inches tall. They also have round feet on the bottom that give the boxes a quirky appearance and make them easily stackable on top of one another.
A Storage Set for All Ages and Uses
I definitely have my eye on these GLIS boxes, and reviewers on IKEA’s website also seem to appreciate their playful design and practicality. “They’re fun colors, durable, and stack easily. I have them in every color. I highly recommend them,” reviewer Lourdes writes. People do use them for their kids; one reviewer uses the GLIS boxes to store parts from Playmobil toy sets, while another says it’s “ideal for LEGO pieces,” which makes sense, since the boxes almost look like LEGOs.
However, the boxes are definitely enjoyed by people of all ages. Other reviews talk about filling the boxes with cookie cutters, hair clips, stickers, pens, and essential oils, so they really are for almost anyone and anything. Reviewer Jovana calls them “small, sweet boxes that will find a purpose in every home,” and I can’t help but agree.