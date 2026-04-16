IKEA Is Selling a Cute Nesting Table Set That’s Perfect for Small Outdoor Spaces

The IKEA GRYTSHOLM nesting tables is a nesting set, where one half of the table slides under the other. When combined, the two tables turn into one larger table that you can adjust in length. And if you want to save some room, you can nest one table underneath the other just as easily. The tables, which are black and dark blue, are made of steel and designed to be used outdoors, so they’re durable and can withstand sun, wind, and rain.