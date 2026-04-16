IKEA Is Selling a Cute Nesting Table Set That’s Perfect for Small Outdoor Spaces
Spring is a great time to refresh your outdoor spaces. Whether you have a sprawling backyard or a patch of dirt and concrete (something I have seen many times in Brooklyn), affordable, small-space-friendly upgrades go a long way in that refresh. And as it turns out, this nesting table set at IKEA is on sale — just in time for the spring and summer seasons.
What Are the IKEA GRYTSHOLM Nesting Tables?
The IKEA GRYTSHOLM nesting tables is a nesting set, where one half of the table slides under the other. When combined, the two tables turn into one larger table that you can adjust in length. And if you want to save some room, you can nest one table underneath the other just as easily. The tables, which are black and dark blue, are made of steel and designed to be used outdoors, so they’re durable and can withstand sun, wind, and rain.
The two tables are almost the same size, but one is a bit smaller to allow for one to fit underneath the other. The larger table is 28 inches long, 17 3/4 inches tall, and 15 3/4 inches wide, while the smaller one is 26 3/8 inches long, 16 7/8 inches tall, and 13 3/4 inches wide. The GRYTSHOLM table set normally costs $89.99, but until April 19 it’s discounted to $69.99, so you can save a few dollars if you’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to splurge.
Why the GRYTSHOLM Table Is So Useful
This set of nesting tables is good to have around for so many reasons. Their versatility when it comes to size is a huge plus, of course, but it’s especially nice that they’re designed for outdoors. Use them for game night, a barbecue, working on your laptop in the sun, or anything else you can think of.
There’s another perk here. Not all indoor furniture will fare well outdoors, but most outdoor furniture would be fine indoors — including this set of tables. This makes them even more versatile; if you ever have to move somewhere without an outdoor space, you can set these tables up in a garage, office, or living room. Just be mindful of the table’s legs, as the steel may scratch floors.
Buy: IKEA GRYTSHOLM nesting tables, set of 2, $69.99
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