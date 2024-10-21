IKEA Just Dropped the Best Small Bedroom Find Yet (It’s Even Better than the PAX!)
If you live in a small space, you know about the struggle of packing storage and functionality into every square inch. One space where that storage is especially important is in your bedroom, where you need to not only make room for a bed, but also be able to stow clothes, shoes, accessories, and more. It can be tough to do if you don’t have much room, and even more so if your room lacks a closet.
While IKEA has offered freestanding wardrobes for years now — you’ll probably be familiar with their iconic PAX line — there’s a newly added piece that tops them all when it comes to small-space storage. The two-door GURSKEN wardrobe is just under 24 inches wide, making it the smallest-footprint wardrobe on offer from IKEA and a total game-changer for small bedrooms. And even better? It rings up at a cool $99.
GURSKEN is 6 inches more narrow than even the smallest of IKEA’s existing closed wardrobes (that would be the two-door BRIMNES), which gives you 6 more inches of breathing room for the rest of your space. (The difference between the width of a full-size bed and a queen-size bed, for reference, is also 6 inches.)
Aside from its small-space-friendly size, another thing that makes the GURSKEN special is its simple look that could fit in with a huge range of decor styles. And, of course, the flat-front doors make this wardrobe endlessly hackable. Cover them with contact paper, add molding and paint the entire wardrobe, or use appliques to add delicate details — it’s all possible! The two knobs are easy to swap out for something more decorative, too.
This is the kind of product I wish had been available back when I was sharing a 500-square-foot apartment and had the tiniest bedroom imaginable — with no closet, of course. Even now, though, I could see using this wardrobe in our guest room so that our visitors have a space to hang their clothes (and we can continue to use the closet in there for our own off-season storage!).