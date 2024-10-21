IKEA Just Dropped the Best Small Bedroom Find Yet (It’s Even Better than the PAX!)

Aside from its small-space-friendly size, another thing that makes the GURSKEN special is its simple look that could fit in with a huge range of decor styles. And, of course, the flat-front doors make this wardrobe endlessly hackable. Cover them with contact paper, add molding and paint the entire wardrobe, or use appliques to add delicate details — it’s all possible! The two knobs are easy to swap out for something more decorative, too.



This is the kind of product I wish had been available back when I was sharing a 500-square-foot apartment and had the tiniest bedroom imaginable — with no closet, of course. Even now, though, I could see using this wardrobe in our guest room so that our visitors have a space to hang their clothes (and we can continue to use the closet in there for our own off-season storage!).