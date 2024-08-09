This Brilliant IKEA Food Storage Hack Combines 2 Essentials and Only Costs $8
IKEA is known for its furniture and home finds, but the Swedish retailer has so much more to offer — including organizers and storage items that help streamline our routines. And shoppers are in luck with this new IKEA hack that’ll help improve their food storage game.
The video by Adrian Widjonarko (@AdrianWidjy) shows a storage hack where you take two IKEA food container items — IKEA 365+ Food container with lid and IKEA 365+ Insert for food container — and combine them to create a savvy bento box for just $8.
The $5 glass food container is ideal for storing side dishes, veggies, fruits, snacks, or leftovers in the fridge. However, when combined with the $3 food divider insert that fits snugly inside, it becomes more than just a one-compartment food storage container.
Pop the inserts into the glass container for a quick DIY bento box, and quickly diversify your mealtime by adding more food options while keeping everything separated. After all, you wouldn’t want soggy crackers or a mixed fruit or veggie juice mess when all the food has been combined.
Ideal for carrying on-the-go lunches to the office, enjoying a colorful snack time at school, eating a picnic in the park, or even munching on breakfast while on a morning commute, this bento box hack with removable compartments is economical and functional.
Indeed, a bento box that has compartments attached has its uses. But a bento box in which the compartments can easily slide in when more food variety is needed or slide out for easy cleaning is a handy meal or snack essential.