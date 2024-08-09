This Brilliant IKEA Food Storage Hack Combines 2 Essentials and Only Costs $8

Ideal for carrying on-the-go lunches to the office, enjoying a colorful snack time at school, eating a picnic in the park, or even munching on breakfast while on a morning commute, this bento box hack with removable compartments is economical and functional.



Indeed, a bento box that has compartments attached has its uses. But a bento box in which the compartments can easily slide in when more food variety is needed or slide out for easy cleaning is a handy meal or snack essential.