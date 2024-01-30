This “Amazing” New IKEA Piece Is Going Viral on TikTok

So cute, right? But there’s a catch. The HAGAÅN line is not yet available in U.S. stores. However, you don’t have to wait until HAGAÅN hits IKEA U.S. to try this storage hack out for yourself. We found a few alternative options that work just as well. The HAGAÅN shelf is so great for your countertops because of its narrow six-inch depth that provides just enough space to store cups and small containers, but doesn’t take away valuable workspace. The Furinno bookcase from Amazon is not only a similar style to the HAGAÅN shelf, but is also a nine-inch depth, which gives you a bit more storage space to work with, but is still fairly narrow.