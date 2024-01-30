This “Amazing” New IKEA Piece Is Going Viral on TikTok
IKEA is beloved for its modular furniture that is simple to assemble, affordable to buy, and able to be hacked into even more higher-end-looking pieces. And there’s one new product at IKEA that has already gone viral on TikTok because it’s just so versatile and beautiful. It’s called the HAGAÅN open cabinet, and you’ll find endless uses for it around your home.
It stands just over three feet high and is only 16 inches wide, so it can be used as narrow wall shelving hung beside a bathroom vanity mirror. Or, it can be placed on your kitchen countertop either horizontally or vertically to add extra storage space for coffee bar accessories, as the creator behind the @interiorxlifestyle TikTok account tried.
So cute, right? But there’s a catch. The HAGAÅN line is not yet available in U.S. stores. However, you don’t have to wait until HAGAÅN hits IKEA U.S. to try this storage hack out for yourself. We found a few alternative options that work just as well. The HAGAÅN shelf is so great for your countertops because of its narrow six-inch depth that provides just enough space to store cups and small containers, but doesn’t take away valuable workspace. The Furinno bookcase from Amazon is not only a similar style to the HAGAÅN shelf, but is also a nine-inch depth, which gives you a bit more storage space to work with, but is still fairly narrow.
The FOTOSOK Media Tower from Amazon would give you so much additional mug, glass, or pantry goods storage in your kitchen, thanks to its ample eight shelves. It can be displayed vertically (as long as you have high ceilings!) or used horizontally on a long strip of counter to add cubby space.
It also has a shelf depth of just over nine inches, so it won’t feel super bulky when it’s on your countertop.
It may be a while before HAGAÅN hits an IKEA store near you, but you can still get inspired by the super-versatile shelving unit and add some extra space and organization into your own kitchen. Shelves on top of counters? Brilliant.