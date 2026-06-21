The “Creative” IKEA Hack for a Minimalist Console in Any Corner: “It Looks So Chic and Custom”
If you’re a maximalist at heart but striving for a cool minimalist aesthetic, then there’s an IKEA hack you should add to your to-do list. It’s a storage solution that makes use of an awkward corner in any room so you can show off more of your things while leaning into that clean, streamlined look you’ve been craving.
“IKEA HACK: Side table!” Instagram user Karis wrote in a recent caption. “Loving showing you all the ways you can style this affordable IKEA table.” Karis used the IKEA HOLMERUD to create custom-looking wrap-around corner shelving in her home. The result looks like a bespoke console, but re-creating the look will cost you less than $100.
Creating a Faux Custom Console Using IKEA’s HOLMERUD
“Now I’m searching for corners in my house to make this,” one person commented on Karis’ post. Another said, “I love this!!!! So creative and simple!” And one other viewer wrote that this is a win for small spaces — no room for floating tables and shelves? No problem!
The HOLMERUD side table (available in both dark brown and light oak veneer!) is designed to make awkward spaces in your home a bit more useful. It’s the perfect height to act as a console table behind a couch in an open-concept living room, and the open ends allow the HOLMERUD to pair together to create the illusion of a custom piece.
How to Get the Look
Pairing two HOLMERUD side tables in an L-shape in an unused corner gives you so much extra space to display your collections, books, electronics, and more, yet the simple shape and design give the table that Scandi look that minimalists love. It will put the “organized” in organized chaos and make your space look that much more refined.
And if you need any more convincing, just scroll through the hundreds of five-star reviews of the HOLMERUD on IKEA’s website. Pick up a couple of HOLMERUD tables to create a custom-looking console for your space, and wrangle your maximalist lifestyle into a minimalist-approved aesthetic.
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