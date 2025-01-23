IKEA Is Selling a $6 Organizing Gem (It Instantly Doubles Your Fridge Storage!)
Designating meal prep days has helped me stick to my New Year’s resolution of eating out less, but it’s also introduced a new organizing challenge for my tiny fridge. With the rows of stacked Tupperware dominating my very limited shelf space, I’ve had to find way more innovative add-on fridge storage solutions, like the popular IKEA lazy Susan-style fridge organizer that ensures you’ll never lose your favorite condiments in the back of your fridge again.
In my quest to add some extra drawer space for fruits and vegetables, I stumbled across a different fridge organizing hero that doubles the storage area you have, for just $5.99.
Instagram user @Adrienwidjy shared a video of IKEA’s KLIPPKAKTUS clear, plastic hanging fridge storage box, and I was instantly interested. It uses “under-utilized” space that would otherwise sit empty. The hanging box attaches to the area right under your fridge’s glass shelves, thanks to a curved frame that latches on and suction cups that keep the box firmly in place.
The clear container’s compact and horizontal design — 9.5 inches in length, 6.25 inches in width, and almost 2.5 inches in height — means you’re really making use of a few inches of air space that would otherwise be wasted, all while adding a whole quart-worth of extra groceries that you would otherwise not be able to fit in your fridge.
The Instagram creator demonstrated how the container is the perfect size for storing eggs and to-go condiments (or chocolates, as one customer noted in the comments section), but you can also store small containers of berries, meats, cheese, and butter.
In addition to the easy-latch design with pull-out rails, the transparent material means you can see what’s inside the fridge storage box at a glance. Its smaller build also allows you to fit a few of these containers in one fridge, as one happy customer noted, commenting, “I love these and have four in my fridge.”
One caveat that several IKEA buyers noted is that each container is pretty small, meaning you probably can’t store larger blocks of cheese and bulkier produce inside. However, for its $5.99 price, I’ll be scooping up two (or four) of these IKEA storage solutions for keeping my berries, butter, and eggs organized and easily visible whenever I open up my fridge.