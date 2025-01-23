IKEA Is Selling a $6 Organizing Gem (It Instantly Doubles Your Fridge Storage!)

In addition to the easy-latch design with pull-out rails, the transparent material means you can see what’s inside the fridge storage box at a glance. Its smaller build also allows you to fit a few of these containers in one fridge, as one happy customer noted, commenting, “I love these and have four in my fridge.”



One caveat that several IKEA buyers noted is that each container is pretty small, meaning you probably can’t store larger blocks of cheese and bulkier produce inside. However, for its $5.99 price, I’ll be scooping up two (or four) of these IKEA storage solutions for keeping my berries, butter, and eggs organized and easily visible whenever I open up my fridge.