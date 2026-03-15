7 New IKEA Kitchen Storage Gems to Buy This Week

Ciéra Cree
Ciéra Cree
Ciéra is a writer and regional laureate with particular passions for art, design, philosophy, and poetry. As well as contributing to Apartment Therapy, she's an Editorial Assistant for Design Anthology UK and a Contributing Writer for Homes & Gardens and Living, etc. When not…read more
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Koblenz, Germany, 01.31.2021: IKEA sign at store . Founded in Sweden in 1943 IKEA has been the world's largest furniture retailer since at least 2008.
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For many people, the kitchen is the heart of the home. It’s where you gather with friends and family, enjoy meals, or pause to mindfully wash the dishes. If you’re looking to bring more order and efficiency to your kitchen in time for spring, you’ve come to the right place. IKEA just dropped some amazing new storage gems that are bound to come in handy. 

IKEA’s Newest Kitchen Storage Gems to Buy

Keep reading to learn more about the ones you should get this week.

VARIERA Bottle Rack
$6

Whether you love a glass of wine with dinner or have a collection of cooking oils that you’d like to proudly display, this bottle rack is calling your name. I love how it serves a dual purpose by displaying items on a kitchen surface while also making them incredibly easy to access. Just be sure to check that all of your lids are fastened securely to avoid possible spills.

$6 at IKEA
IKEA 365+ 20-Ounce Food Container with Lid, 3-Pack
$15

These square glass food containers stack with ease, hold enough for an average single-size portion, and are totally leakproof. And if it sounds like they couldn’t get any better, they’re also suitable for using just about anywhere, including in the oven, microwave, freezer, dishwasher, and air fryer.

$15 at IKEA
IKEA 365+ 34-Ounce Food Container with Lid, 3-Pack
$18

These larger rectangular versions of the 365+ food containers are ideal for storing away meals for two, bulk sauces, and dry ingredients such as rice or flour. I plan to use them to organize my staple baking ingredients, as they’ll be super easy to stack away in the cupboard, and I can see everything at a glance through the glass.

$18 at IKEA
IKEA 365+ 20-Ounce Food Container with Lid, 3-Pack
$15

Do you love a snack on the go, such as a fruit cup? Or perhaps you’re like me and always keep an eye out for storage solutions that can store a single serving of meal-prepped pasta sauce. These little round containers are great for keeping these sorts of things together, or even for storing decanted herbs or spices.

$15 at IKEA
VARIERA Flatware Tray
$6

Flatware trays are one of my favorite storage solutions. They might not be the most exciting or aesthetically pleasing, but they definitely make my top three when it comes to adding functionality into a kitchen space. I love how this one is adjustable; it's ideal for moving with you from home to home where you might not know what dimension your kitchen drawers will be.

$6 at IKEA
VARIERA Utensil Tray
$3

If you’re like me and adore a good flatware tray, why not pair it with the matching VARIERA Utensil Tray? Its smooth surface and round corners are very cleaning-friendly, and its spacious capacity is ideal for keeping all kinds of utensils — from pizza cutters to spatulas to pastry brushes — in place.

$3 at IKEA
NISSAFORS Utility Cart
$25

I moved into a new place at the end of last year and genuinely love my kitchen. However, it has three or four slim areas that are currently existing as “dead space.” A streamlined storage solution like this utility cart would make the most of those nooks and crannies in the kitchen, and truly optimize every area. Plus, if you don’t have a pantry, one of these would serve as an amazing one on wheels!

$25 at IKEA
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