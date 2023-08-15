This IKEA Sofa Is “Comfier Than a Bed,” According to TikTok
Modular, clean-lined sofas are all the rage lately, and some of the pricier ones have since earned a solid reputation, bolstered by their popularity with celebrities like Kerry Washington and Kendall Jenner.
Unfortunately for us plebeians, they also can come with a sky-high price tag. But don’t lose hope, because there are plenty of affordable alternatives out there. According to TikTok, soft-as-a-cloud couch lovers can find their own cost-effective solution by simply heading to their closest IKEA store.
Content creator Alina Shoo (@alina.shooshell) recently shared a viral video of herself assembling the brand’s KIVIK sofa with an adjoining chaise, which retails for $1,299 and boasts the same low-sitting comfort as more expensive models from other brands.
@alina.shooshell i saw a lady on utube who assembled this couch just in two hours, i spent the whole day on dis 🫠🫠 #cloudcouch #cloudcouchtok #ikeacouch #ikeatok #newapartment #newapartmentdecor #modernapartmentdecor #modernapartment #cloudcouchdupe #kivik ♬ Princess Diana – Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj
While some commenters debated just how similar the IKEA sofa looks to more expensive versions, Shoo’s solution clearly struck a chord with fans hoping to get the same look for less. Since she shared the TikTok on June 7, it has received over 530,000 likes and 2.2 million views.
When another TikToker inquired about the comfort of the KIVIK, Shoo replied: “I sleep on it like a baby. It’s actually comfier than my bed!”
You can read more reviews of the KIVIK sofa with chaise on IKEA’s website, where it currently has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating based on 55 reviews.
“It’s very comfy!” one reviewer wrote. “Slept on it a couple of times while watching TV and it’s wide enough for a few people to sit and relax. So happy with my purchase.”