While some commenters debated just how similar the IKEA sofa looks to more expensive versions, Shoo’s solution clearly struck a chord with fans hoping to get the same look for less. Since she shared the TikTok on June 7, it has received over 530,000 likes and 2.2 million views.



When another TikToker inquired about the comfort of the KIVIK, Shoo replied: “I sleep on it like a baby. It’s actually comfier than my bed!”



You can read more reviews of the KIVIK sofa with chaise on IKEA’s website, where it currently has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating based on 55 reviews.



“It’s very comfy!” one reviewer wrote. “Slept on it a couple of times while watching TV and it’s wide enough for a few people to sit and relax. So happy with my purchase.”