The IKEA Storage Find That Makes Any Fridge Look Like It Belongs in a Magazine

Of course, don’t feel like you have to go for a full-on polished look. These organizers need to fit your space. So mix and match, move them around, leave the lid off some of them — do as you wish! Use them to store fruits, vegetables, yogurt cups, or even eggs if you don’t already have a dedicated egg organizer. Good thing to note: These are not dishwasher-safe, so please make sure to hand-wash only.



Buy: IKEA KLIPPKAKTUS storage box for fridge set of 6, transparent, $24.99