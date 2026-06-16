The IKEA Storage Find That Makes Any Fridge Look Like It Belongs in a Magazine
I’m always looking for ways to better organize my fridge and amp up the storage. So when I found out IKEA is selling brand-new fridge organizers that would give me six times the storage, I knew I had to tell the world about it.
For just $24.99, IKEA’s KIPPKAKTUS storage box set is incredible — here’s why.
What Is the IKEA KLIPPKAKTUS Storage Box Set?
This $24.99 fridge storage set includes six boxes of varying sizes: four 12.6×3.9×3.1-inch, one 12.6×3.9×5.5-inch, and one 12.6×5.5×5.5-inch. But what makes these fridge organizers better than any other ones I’ve found online is that they include a lid, so you don’t have to worry about messes spilling into your containers or items falling out. Each box is also transparent, so you can easily see what’s inside without having to open it.
What I love about these storage boxes is that they are designed to be able to stack and even fit on a single shelf, which saves you space in your fridge and creates a cohesive, very aesthetically pleasing look. Just imagine each row with storage boxes — it’s like something out of a magazine.
Why This Fridge Storage Box Set from IKEA Is Worth It
Of course, don’t feel like you have to go for a full-on polished look. These organizers need to fit your space. So mix and match, move them around, leave the lid off some of them — do as you wish! Use them to store fruits, vegetables, yogurt cups, or even eggs if you don’t already have a dedicated egg organizer. Good thing to note: These are not dishwasher-safe, so please make sure to hand-wash only.
Buy: IKEA KLIPPKAKTUS storage box for fridge set of 6, transparent, $24.99
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