This Colorful IKEA Storage Gem Is So Compact, It Works in Basically Every Room
Just because shelves are used to display your favorite things doesn’t mean that the shelf itself can’t be a favorite item, too. There’s a new shelf from IKEA called the KRÖNIKÖR that’s designed to stand out. As IKEA puts it, “it’s storage with personality.”
Spotted in a video from @utopicinterior, this new KRÖNIKÖR storage piece is lacquered in a bright red paint to bring a pop of color to any space. It’s a free-standing unit, so it can either be placed against a wall or behind a piece of furniture, or by itself in the middle of a room to add a bit of interest while displaying a handful of conversation pieces.
How to Style the KRÖNIKÖR Storage Unit
The top shelf of the KRÖNIKÖR is designed like a ledge, which makes it the perfect spot to display a coffee table book or a few of your favorite records, or even to use as a place to store your headphones, glasses, and the book you’re reading.
The middle shelf is just under 10 inches wide, and the bottom shelf is just over 13 inches wide, so you could set this up as an entertainment center with a small record player, CD player, or gaming system. Or, use it as a mini bar with glasses on the center shelf, bottles on the bottom, and your favorite cocktail recipe books on top.
The whole piece measures just 23.75 inches wide by 13.75 inches deep by almost 36 inches tall, so it takes up minimal room and is ideal for any small home.
“When designing [the] KRÖNIKÖR shelf, I wanted to explore what storage can be in a digital and urban world, where we live in smaller spaces and maybe have fewer things to store,” designer Lukaz Bazle wrote on the IKEA website. “The design is light and neat with a striking silhouette, so it’s easy to place several together without a room feeling cluttered. A compact and personal shelf that goes well throughout the home.”
The KRÖNIKÖR open storage is priced at $35, which makes it an affordable piece to add to any room that could use more stylish storage. In fact, you’ll find so many ways to use this handy little shelving unit that you might end up grabbing one for every room.
Buy: IKEA KRÖNKÖR Open Storage, $34.99
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