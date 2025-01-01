I’m not one for New Year’s resolutions, but this year I do want to try to work with the limitations of my historic studio apartment, versus focusing on its inconveniences. So in addition to buying a new comforter for my Murphy bed and fixing the peeling wallpaper in my bathroom, the first thing I’m going to do is buy myself some RÅGRUND shelves and instantly create aesthetically pleasing storage in my bathroom. That way, Andrea’s smart DIY will go from living rent-free in my head to living rent-free in my bathroom (see what I did there?).