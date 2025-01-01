Newsletters

This $40 IKEA DIY Is the First Thing I’m Doing in 2025 (It Creates So Much Storage!)

Written by

Terri PousExecutive Editor
Terri PousExecutive Editor
After receiving my BS in Journalism from Northwestern University in 2012, I wrote and edited lifestyle stories at BuzzFeed, ran social media for Brides, and covered trending news for TIME.com. I love trivia and am a two-time Jeopardy! champ. In 2023, I wrote a book, How to Plan a Wedding.
published about 4 hours ago
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
this is the 22nd UK IKEA Store. IKEA, founded in Sweden in 1943, is the world's largest retailer of ready-to-assemble or flat-pack furniture.
See More Images
Credit: Graeme Dawes / Shutterstock

Living in a pre-war apartment comes with equal amounts of charm and challenges. Original moldings; thick, sound-proof walls; and hardwood floors? Charming! Outdated plumbing, a minuscule kitchen, and an even smaller bathroom? Pretty challenging, let me tell you. Although I’m reluctant to do major changes to the bathroom so I can preserve the original tile, I’m anxious to ditch the pedestal sink because of its extreme lack of storage.

So when I saw the (less than $100) IKEA solution The Kitchn’s Social Media Manager, Andrea Kaufman, devised earlier this year, I was immediately sold. Andrea’s sink is really similar to mine: There’s practically no space to store toothpaste or soap on the actual sink, and with just a pedestal on the bottom there’s no handy cabinet to hide away toiletries and keep things looking neat.

Instead of complaining and not doing anything (who, me?), Andrea bought two RÅGRUND sink shelves for $39.99 each from IKEA. The shelf has a triangular shape that perfectly cuddles up to the sink pedestal. With one shelf on either side of the pedestal, there’s now stylish storage for all of Andrea’s toilet paper, tissues, and sleek MUJI baskets. The result was so simple, yet so effective — and I haven’t forgotten about it since.

RÅGRUND Sink Shelf
$39.99
IKEA
Buy Now

I’m not one for New Year’s resolutions, but this year I do want to try to work with the limitations of my historic studio apartment, versus focusing on its inconveniences. So in addition to buying a new comforter for my Murphy bed and fixing the peeling wallpaper in my bathroom, the first thing I’m going to do is buy myself some RÅGRUND shelves and instantly create aesthetically pleasing storage in my bathroom. That way, Andrea’s smart DIY will go from living rent-free in my head to living rent-free in my bathroom (see what I did there?).

Filed in:
IKEA
News
Shopping
Small Spaces