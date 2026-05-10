This $10 IKEA Solution Is the Brilliant Secret to Adding Vertical Storage in Tiny Apartments
When it comes to finding cost-effective storage solutions for your home, here’s some advice: Don’t count the children’s section — or IKEA — out. A recent TikTok made by content creator @homewithbao recently shared a video demonstrating how she used IKEA’s viral LUSTIGT wall shelf in her home to show off tiny figurines from her personal collection, and it’ll convince you that the shelf is tailor-made for small-space living.
“The perfect shelf to display mini figures 🤍🫶,” she captioned the video. “Now I can go buy more 😂.” Luckily, the LUSTIGT is also renter-friendly, too. In the video’s comments section, @homewithbao revealed that she didn’t need to drill the shelf into the wall, writing, “I used 3M command strips.”
IKEA’s LUSTIGT shelf retails for $9.99 and is part of the brand’s collection of the same name, which the official website describes as “a wide-ranging play collection with something for all interests and ways of playing.”
Made from sturdy solid wood, the shelf measures just 24 3/4 inches wide and 14 5/8 inches tall, making it easy to fit into either a nursery, playroom, or even an adult apartment. Whatever age you are, the tiny green and black movable ladders on the shelf add an effortless air of fun and whimsy. (They’re also removable, too!)
However, judging from the comments on @homewithbao’s video, nearly everyone who gets their hands on the LUSTIGT is happy about it.
“Sooo cute,” one TikToker wrote. “I also have the mini snoopyss.”
“How cute!!!” another commented. “This would be perfect for my Sonny Angels!”
Another added, “Adjustable, easy to assemble, durable, perfect size for my needs. I have 8. Highly recommend.”
Buy now: IKEA LUSTIGT Wall Shelf, $9.99
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