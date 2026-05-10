This $10 IKEA Solution Is the Brilliant Secret to Adding Vertical Storage in Tiny Apartments

However, judging from the comments on @homewithbao’s video, nearly everyone who gets their hands on the LUSTIGT is happy about it.



“Sooo cute,” one TikToker wrote. “I also have the mini snoopyss.”



“How cute!!!” another commented. “This would be perfect for my Sonny Angels!”



Another added, “Adjustable, easy to assemble, durable, perfect size for my needs. I have 8. Highly recommend.”