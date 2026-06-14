IKEA’s New Mini Table Nails the Quiet Luxury Look for Under $50

Whether you’re just moving into a small apartment or have lived in one for years, you’re always in the market for furniture that functions well without taking up excess room — meaning traditional coffee tables are usually one of the first pieces to get cut from the lineup. While you might not have room for a full-size coffee table, there’s a piece of furniture from IKEA that does the exact same job but has a small footprint and is designed to get up and go when you need it out of the way.