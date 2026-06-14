IKEA’s New Mini Table Nails the Quiet Luxury Look for Under $50

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via…read more
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Samut Prakan Thailand JUN 9 2024: Exterior view of IKEA located at Mega Bangna shopping mall. IKEA has been founded in Sweden, the world's largest furniture store.
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Whether you’re just moving into a small apartment or have lived in one for years, you’re always in the market for furniture that functions well without taking up excess room — meaning traditional coffee tables are usually one of the first pieces to get cut from the lineup. While you might not have room for a full-size coffee table, there’s a piece of furniture from IKEA that does the exact same job but has a small footprint and is designed to get up and go when you need it out of the way.

International designer Kevin Schertl recently shared his first impressions of the IKEA MÅBÄRSSKÄR coffee table with his Instagram followers. It took him just a few minutes to assemble, and the finished product looks just as upscale as it is useful. 

MÅBÄRSSKÄR Coffee Table
$50
$50 at IKEA

IKEA’s MÅBÄRSSKÄR Table Saves Major Space in Style

The MÅBÄRSSKÄR table is originally designed for the patio, according to its IKEA listing, and promises to “fit almost anywhere.” It’s super lightweight and easy to carry thanks to the top handle design; because it’s designed to live outdoors, the powder-coated finish is durable and easy to keep clean. It’s capturing the attention of IKEA accounts online, too. 

And although it looks expensive with its sleek cream color and clean lines, the MÅBÄRSSKÄR will only set you back $50.

It’s the perfect size for setting down a cup of coffee and a book, placing a bowl of movie night snacks on, or giving a home to your favorite candle. And after you’re done using it in your living room, bring it into the bathroom to keep your bathtime accessories within arm’s reach, then into your bedroom to use as a nightstand — and finally into the kitchen where you can use it as a bar cart. 

“This slick little table goes together in a snap and is perfect between two Adirondack chairs on our patio,” one IKEA shopper wrote in their review. “The cream color goes with anything. Great product.”

Another person added: “Very high-quality material and workmanship and quick to assemble. Looks pretty and sufficient for our small balcony.”

Whether you decide to use the MÅBÄRSSKÄR table inside your home or on the balcony or patio, you’ll love how compact and useful it is. You might just have to get one for every room in your home!

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