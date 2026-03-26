This Gorgeous IKEA DIY Looks Like a $10,000 Table for Less Than $200
There are some home decor pieces out there that are so far out of budget, they simply just have to stay on your dream shopping wish list forever. But when one Instagram user stumbled upon an entryway table that currently sells for over $10,000, she figured out how to DIY the look for less than $200 — using IKEA salad bowls, no less.
“This summer, I made a dupe of the $10,000 entryway table of my dreams using these IKEA salad bowls,” Chicago-based interior designer Cassandra Noel shared in a Instagram video.
The original table is made from marble and travertine, hence the expensive price, and it features a scalloped-edge top supported by three stacked ball shapes on either end as the base. Noel used eight IKEA BLANDA bowls glued together at the rim to first recreate the spherical look of the original table’s legs.
“I used wood filler to fill the creases in the bowl and at this point, I was like, wait … this could actually turn out really cool,” she said in her video.
Noel’s IKEA-sourced table was really starting to take shape (literally) once she formed her salad bowl legs and began drafting the tabletop. She used a piece of plywood and traced one of the salad bowls to cut out the scallops for “the perfect squiggly shape,” as she explained in the video.
Everything then got a good sand and stain before Noel let the pieces dry overnight. The next day, she glued the salad bowl spheres together to create the legs, glued the top onto each of these, and the table was ready to rock.
The wood tones of the finished product give it a cozy, warm vibe that fits so well with the vintage-style decor in Noel’s entryway. “So freaking cool,” one person commented on her post. Another said, “WOW that’s so clever, I LOVE IT.”
Who knew that IKEA salad bowls could look so chic? Save yourself thousands and get inspired to DIY your own expensive-looking entryway table.
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