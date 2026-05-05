IKEA’s Newest Mini Storage Chest Is So Useful (and Customizable!)
My apartment is full of small items that are hard to keep track of. Contact lenses, coins, paper clips, lip balm — the list could go on and on. Smaller stuff can be surprisingly tough to store neatly. I have all my office supplies occupying one cube of my IKEA KALLAX shelf, and while this helps me keep everything in one place, it kind of just looks like a cluttered mountain of rubber bands and Post-it notes.
In my quest to find a more elegant storage solution, I happened upon the new IKEA MOPPE mini wooden storage chest. It’s customizable, small-space-friendly, and, most importantly, great for storing all your small stuff.
What Is the IKEA MOPPE Mini Storage Chest?
The newest version of IKEA’s MOPPE mini storage chest is made of unfinished birch plywood and has six equally sized drawers. It retails for $34.99 and measures 12.25 inches wide, 7 inches deep, and 12.5 inches tall, so it should fit comfortably on most shelves and surfaces, or even under a bed.
Why the IKEA MOPPE Mini Storage Chest Is Such a Storage Gem
The reviews for this mini chest not only show you how many fans this storage gem has, but also how versatile it is. People talk about using it to store sewing and knitting supplies, makeup and hair products, tea and coffee, jewelry, pens, charging cables, stationery, sunglasses, and fridge magnets, just to name a few.
“So very useful. One can never have enough drawers for all the little odds and ends,” reviewer Alexandra says. And because it’s made of unfinished, unstained, unpainted wood, there are plenty of ways to personalize it. “I stained it and lined it with felt. I also attached vintage-looking drawer pulls to make it look Victorian. Very versatile piece,” Katy writes. “Nice for keeping a variety of items: loose change, guitar picks, wristwatches, and so on,” reviewer Sean adds. “Nice size to fit on the shelf. I like the look and scent of natural wood. You could paint or stain it if you’d like more color. It’s not fancy, but that’s the point.”
Buy: IKEA MOPPE Mini Storage Chest, birch plywood, $34.99
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