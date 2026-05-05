IKEA’s Newest Mini Storage Chest Is So Useful (and Customizable!)

“So very useful. One can never have enough drawers for all the little odds and ends,” reviewer Alexandra says. And because it’s made of unfinished, unstained, unpainted wood, there are plenty of ways to personalize it. “I stained it and lined it with felt. I also attached vintage-looking drawer pulls to make it look Victorian. Very versatile piece,” Katy writes. “Nice for keeping a variety of items: loose change, guitar picks, wristwatches, and so on,” reviewer Sean adds. “Nice size to fit on the shelf. I like the look and scent of natural wood. You could paint or stain it if you’d like more color. It’s not fancy, but that’s the point.”



Buy: IKEA MOPPE Mini Storage Chest, birch plywood, $34.99