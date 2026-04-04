IKEA’s Newest Kitchen Storage Collection Is Made of Bamboo Wood

There may only be three items in this collection, but between the corner shelf, the two-tier rectangular shelf, and the stackable raised one-tier shelf, there’s quite a lot to work with. Maybe not every shape and size fits in your home, but it’s highly likely that at least one will. And as William’s review on IKEA’s site shows, it can be a great fit for the bathroom as well as the kitchen. “Our bathroom counter was so crowded with stuff that it was almost impossible to use it,” he writes. “The Nalblecka unit made organizing very easy and gave us the space we need. It is amazing that such a small unit can do so much.”