IKEA’s Newest Kitchen Storage Collection Is Made of Bamboo Wood
There’s a particular section of my kitchen counter that is objectively a mess. I’ve been meaning to clear it off and get some sort of shelving that can better contain all the assorted items lurking back there, but I’m having trouble deciding on the right thing. So when I saw the newest additions to IKEA’s collection of practical countertop shelving, it felt like fate.
What Is the IKEA NALBLECKA Collection?
IKEA’s NALBLECKA collection consists of just three items, and each one is a type of shelf made from bamboo wood with dark metal accents. They’re meant for counters, so you don’t need to deal with any drilling or anything.
Why These Metal and Bamboo Shelves Are So Nice
Let’s face it: Not everything at IKEA is the paragon of beauty. (I say while staring at my KALLAX bookshelf, which, while very useful, is not exactly the belle of the ball.) That’s why I like the store’s NALBLECKA collection so much. It’s the perfect combination of stylish and practical. It’s neutral and basic, sure, but the combination of dark natural bamboo and darker metal adds a maturity to these shelves, and the wood’s slightly raised edges provide stability and sleekness.
There may only be three items in this collection, but between the corner shelf, the two-tier rectangular shelf, and the stackable raised one-tier shelf, there’s quite a lot to work with. Maybe not every shape and size fits in your home, but it’s highly likely that at least one will. And as William’s review on IKEA’s site shows, it can be a great fit for the bathroom as well as the kitchen. “Our bathroom counter was so crowded with stuff that it was almost impossible to use it,” he writes. “The Nalblecka unit made organizing very easy and gave us the space we need. It is amazing that such a small unit can do so much.”
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