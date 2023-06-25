This Hidden Section on IKEA’s Site Is a Shopper’s Dream
Even if IKEA is already your one-stop shop for affordable furniture and home accessories, saving extra money is always a plus. And there’s good news on that front: The Swedish retailer recently relaunched a hidden section on their website that slashes the price of top-selling items even further, and you’re going to want to bookmark this one for sure.
As reported by Sunset, the “New Lower Price” page quietly made its return in the spring, and it seems there are new items added almost weekly, so you can regularly score major savings each time you shop.
The savings offered will vary by item, but some big ticket items (like the famed SKOGSTA dining table) have a price cut of $100. Most savings fall between the $5 and $50 range, which can certainly add up, especially if you’re in the process of furnishing an entire room or part of your house.
“If the price changes to a lower price even after the first reduction, customers can get price protection through our IKEA Family member benefits, which is another way we keep our commitment on everyday low pricing,” Elizabeth Spencer, IKEA U.S. Commercial Activities Leader told Sunset. “IKEA Family is free to join, and members save 5 percent every time they shop in-store.”
You’ll find savings on all kinds of stuff, from artificial potted plants to bed frames, so if there’s something at the store you’ve had your eyes on, it’s worth checking this section to see if it might be on additional sale. The page also includes helpful info such as when the price on the item was dropped, if it’s available for delivery, or if it’s in stock at your local IKEA store.
As for how the retailer determines which products’ sale prices are reduced, Spencer told Sunset, “We aim to focus our low-price efforts around the items that we know our customers love, allowing us to highlight our smart designs without compromising on the quality of our products.”
IKEA never fails to make home shopping fun and budget-friendly, and this hidden section is a great example of why.