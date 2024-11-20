This $30 IKEA Find Will Instantly Double Your Bathroom Storage (It’s So Simple!)
Floating sinks are great for small bathrooms because they don’t take up much space and look pretty chic. But they come with a major problem — the lack of vanity means there’s no extra storage space in a room that’s already super small and cramped. Luckily, there’s a $30 solution from IKEA that will give you so much more room to store all your bathroom essentials.
Can Burak Erusta came up with a great solution to his floating sink problem by hacking the NISSAFORS utility cart from IKEA. “Simply remove the top shelf and wheels of the NISSAFORS trolley, and voilà — a budget-friendly and stylish solution is born!” the caption of a recent IKEA Hacks & Ideas post, made in collaboration with Erusta, reads.
“Genius!!!” one person commented on the post. Another said, “Love this idea!”
To make sure this hack will work with your floating sink, measure the width of your sink basin to make sure it will fit within the handles of the NISSAFORS cart. And depending on how far from the ground the U-bend of your sink is, you may be able to keep the wheels on the cart for easier access to what’s stored on the shelves.
And keep the top shelf of the cart handy because you never know when you want to reverse this hack and use the cart elsewhere in your home. It’s an easy DIY to undo if necessary!
The NISSAFORS utility cart comes in white, black, beige, and yellow, so you can choose the one that fits best with your bathroom decor. It’s the perfect spot to store cleaning supplies, beauty products, towels, soaps, and more. Finally, you have the storage space in your small bathroom that you’ve been craving!