This Find from IKEA Has a Game-Changing Feature (It’s Only $17!)
I think it’s safe to say that the mushroom lamp trend is here to stay for a while (and that’s totally OK with me). These cute little lamps come in so many different styles, and you can even DIY your own to create the mushroom lamp that best fits your aesthetic. But if you’d prefer to buy one instead, there’s an adorable mushroom lamp from IKEA that fits the bill.
The IKEA NÖDMAST is a little cordless lamp that has a simple dome shade and cylindrical base, but it also has one game-changing feature that most mushroom lamps don’t: The shade can actually tilt to direct light where you need it most.
This feature makes it a great option for reading, writing, crafting, and more — just shed more light on the area with a simple tilt.
When fully charged the NÖDMAST can give light for up to 23 hours, and because it’s cordless it can go anywhere. It comes in a cute pink, green, and brass colorway, but you can also snap it up in black, white, and silver for a more neutral look.
“I love the color accent this adds to any room!” one IKEA reviewer wrote. “I needed something to use at night in the bathroom when I don’t want to use the full light, and this is just perfect for that — no extra cords, nice pink hue low light. Absolute love!”
“Light is soft white and super cozy!” another reviewer added. “Lamp has a nice weight to it and feels sturdy. I can’t wait to buy a couple more.”
And someone else wrote, “I’ve seen lots of cozy YouTubers furnish their spaces with this lamp this year and I have to say it doesn’t disappoint! For the price this piece is a cute addition to my home and has a great vibe that’s perfect for the darker fall days.”
Warm up your space with the IKEA NÖDMAST mushroom lamp and add light exactly where you need it.