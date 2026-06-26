This $9 IKEA Storage Hack Is Perfect for When You Have Zero Counter Space

In this Instagram video, German content creator Nunu uses this IKEA basket to store a variety of produce, including apples, bananas, and avocados. These were all previously stored together in a countertop fruit basket, which helps to show how the IKEA basket saves space. (However, apples actually tend to last longer in the fridge, and due to the ethylene gas they produce, can cause fruits and veggies in close proximity to ripen excessively.)



The PALYCKE basket can come in handy for so much more than produce, though. Keeping with the kitchen theme, you could store printed recipes, hand towels, spare sponges, cutting boards, plates, and mugs, to name a few. Or, take a cue from reviewer Cynthia and add the basket to an empty IKEA KALLAX cubby to bless it with even more storage potential.