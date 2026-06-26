This $9 IKEA Storage Hack Is Perfect for When You Have Zero Counter Space
I don’t know about you, but my kitchen counters always feel a bit too crowded. Hiding items away in a cabinet can work, but for anyone who likes to see their kitchen supplies or has very limited cabinet and counter space to begin with, there’s a clever little basket at IKEA that adds visible storage without taking up any counter space. Enter: the IKEA PALYCKE Clip-on Basket.
What Is the IKEA PALYCKE Clip-On Basket?
IKEA’s PALYCKE clip-on basket is a white steel mesh basket that attaches to the underside of your kitchen cabinet (or any cupboard or shelf, really). The basket adds a solid amount of airy-yet-sturdy storage without taking up cabinet or counter space, and notably doesn’t require any drilling or screws.
It costs $8.99 and measures 14.25 inches long, 10.25 inches wide, and 5.5 inches tall. It can hold a maximum of 4 pounds, although there’s a smaller size for $6.99 that can hold up to 3.3 pounds.
How This IKEA Basket Creates Instant Storage
In this Instagram video, German content creator Nunu uses this IKEA basket to store a variety of produce, including apples, bananas, and avocados. These were all previously stored together in a countertop fruit basket, which helps to show how the IKEA basket saves space. (However, apples actually tend to last longer in the fridge, and due to the ethylene gas they produce, can cause fruits and veggies in close proximity to ripen excessively.)
The PALYCKE basket can come in handy for so much more than produce, though. Keeping with the kitchen theme, you could store printed recipes, hand towels, spare sponges, cutting boards, plates, and mugs, to name a few. Or, take a cue from reviewer Cynthia and add the basket to an empty IKEA KALLAX cubby to bless it with even more storage potential.
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