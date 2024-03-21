IKEA’s New Pet Collection Is Filled with Fun Patterns (and a Cat Tent!)
If you have a pet at home, your IKEA shopping trips are about to become even more fun.
IKEA just announced its latest pet collection, called UTSÅDD. The line will be available in stores in April, and it’s a good excuse to buy your pet a toy or two.
From cozy beds to bone-shaped toys, the line includes products that are easy to clean and prepared for everyday use. Plus, they’ll easily blend in with your other IKEA home products. Once you see some of the products from this line, you’ll find yourself rushing to your closest IKEA.
The double-sided anti-slip placemat and striped ceramic food dish will make mealtimes a little more colorful — plus, the bowls come in multiple sizes and are dishwasher-safe. And when your pets aren’t eating, they’re probably sleeping, and the cozy-looking beds from the UTSÅDD collection are the perfect gift if they’re not already snoring away in your bed. The water-repellent and machine-washable beds and blankets come in different sizes, materials, and colors, so you can find one that matches your bedroom colors.
And just wait until you see the adorable tent and rattan-made house for your cat. Although cats love to sleep in just about anything that’s not a bed, this luxurious at-home glamping option might actually change their mind.
According to IKEA’s press release, the collection was developed with input from pet product experts and veterinarians (plus an adorable panel of cats and dogs!). Since the UTSÅDD collection was crafted around eating, sleeping, playing, and hiding — the four most common pastimes for cats and dogs — there’s never been a better excuse to rush to an IKEA store.