IKEA’s Designer Revealed How Its Viral “Air Chair” Comes Together (It’s Shockingly Simple!)
Everything old can be new again — and this is true for IKEA, which has shared that the Swedish retailer is releasing another PS collection, first introduced in 1995. And the buzziest part of this forthcoming drop? A callback to the ’90s: an inflatable chair that makes the rounds on social media as IKEA fanatics react to its chic profile.
It definitely isn’t anything like the clear plastic blow-up poufs you may associate with the ’90s. It stays totally true to the original ethos of the ’90s collection, which focused on accessibility, and it’s so much classier than its predecessor.
But as we all know, IKEA’s products usually require a fair amount of DIY setup — and as soon as the news broke on this rerelease, I couldn’t help but wonder what it would be like to actually buy it in the warehouse and take it home for assembly. Thankfully, the designer who is reinventing IKEA’s inflatable chair took to Instagram to shed some light. Watching it get put together is honestly mesmerizing.
IKEA’s 2026 PS Easy Chair Is Put Together in a Snap
In its 10th iteration, the 2026 PS collection offers three star pieces that celebrate “playful functionality,” and one of them is an inflatable chair designed by Mikael Axelsson.
Because air is “free and available to everyone,” as IKEA notes in its press release, this chair is as affordable as it is lightweight. Axelsson tells IKEA fans that it only takes about “five songs” to blow up and assemble using the included foot pump.
And to put his money where his mouth is (so to speak!), he displayed how exactly to put it together in a video shared to Instagram. So simple — and you’d never guess the cushions are filled with air instead of foam!
In a video shared with Hypebeast, Axelsson showcased that the chair’s sleek chrome frame doesn’t require any heavy-duty tools — an Allen wrench (or hex key!) does the job pretty quickly. An included air pump also helps inflate sturdy inserts that slip into the iconic green upholstery the chair is known for.
From there, Axelsson simply manipulates the cushions straight into the frame. Voilà!
This Isn’t IKEA’s First Foray into Parakeet Green
You’ll have to wait until the PS 2026 collection launches in stores May 14 to get your hands on the “air chair” and its fellow PS designs.
But while you’re waiting, check out this other green armchair that’s racking up plenty of five-star reviews on IKEA’s website. Based on IKEA’s “anti-stress armchair” that made its debut in 1967, the DYVLINGE is cushy, retro, and a favorite among shoppers who call it “perfection.”
It would also pair perfectly with the forthcoming Easy Chair; the hues are an exact match!
But if it’s the inflatable charm you’re enamored with, take a look at IKEA’s already existing emerald green gaming chair. The BRÄNNBOLL packs nearly flat when uninflated, and it also comes with a foot pump for easy inflation when it’s time to kick back and relax.
Inflatable furniture is officially back! And luckily, this time around, it looks so much better than any chairs you wistfully eyed at the mall in the ’90s.
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