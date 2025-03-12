The $9 IKEA Find That Creates Instant Storage in Any Bathroom

That’s why I love it when I come across alternatives to nailing yet another item on a wall, and this towel rail from IKEA fits the bill. Towel rails require not one, but two drill holes, and could even need sizable drywall anchors to keep it in place. Instead, the IKEA SKOGHALL Towel Rail uses self-adhesive tape on the back. Bye-bye, screws or nails! And you can’t beat the low price of $8.99.