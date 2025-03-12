The $9 IKEA Find That Creates Instant Storage in Any Bathroom
I’m one of those people who isn’t shy about hanging a lot of stuff on the wall, from decor to organizational solutions. I’ve also been known to swap things out and move things around frequently, and you know what that means? Nail holes, and lots of them.
That’s why I love it when I come across alternatives to nailing yet another item on a wall, and this towel rail from IKEA fits the bill. Towel rails require not one, but two drill holes, and could even need sizable drywall anchors to keep it in place. Instead, the IKEA SKOGHALL Towel Rail uses self-adhesive tape on the back. Bye-bye, screws or nails! And you can’t beat the low price of $8.99.
I was even more conscious of putting holes in the walls when I was a renter, which is why I think this towel rail is even more appealing. If you’re renting and actually want to get that security deposit back, this towel rail will help keep your towel dry while avoiding damaging the wall.
The design is so simple (yet has a subtle modern vibe) and genius — it’s a solution that literally creates storage on the wall out of thin air. If you’d like to put the putty away and keep your tool kit in the closet, this IKEA towel rail is definitely right up your alley.
If you can’t find this towel rail in store or don’t live near an IKEA, you can find similar options online. Amazon has a towel bar in a similar style for under $15. However, it does require you to screw it into the wall. There’s also this renter-friendly option, but it’s double the price.