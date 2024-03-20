I Just Found This Stylish IKEA Product That’s Perfect for Spring Allergies

Cut to 2020, a time when I still lived with roommates and wanted to avoid catching anything from them. Since a lot of people were investing in air purifiers at the time, I decided to opt for one too — and lo and behold, my allergies to pollen and even my roommate’s cat drastically reduced. I live alone now and still love my air purifier, but one problem remains — how do I make it blend into my decor? Some people like the sleek look of certain purifiers, but I wondered if there was a way to integrate it better. And to no one’s surprise, IKEA has the solution.