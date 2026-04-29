IKEA Is Selling the Cutest Solid Wood Flower Boxes Starting at $20
Even the most industrial blocks of Brooklyn become downright quaint when people have little flowerbeds or planters in their windows or along their stoop. Flowers and houseplants add a lot of ambience to your home, inside and out, but no matter where they go, you need something to put them in. If you have a lot of potted plants (or just want to motivate yourself into getting some), IKEA’s two new acacia wood flower beds are a great way to show them off.
What Are the IKEA STJARJANIS Flower Boxes?
Made of slats of solid acacia wood, IKEA’s STJARJANIS flower boxes are simple, sturdy storage containers with a rustic charm. They come in two sizes; the smaller one is 17 inches long, 6 inches wide, and 5.5 inches tall, and the larger one is 29.5 inches long and 10.75 inches wide and tall. The smaller box is designed to be mounted to the wall (though it doesn’t have to be) and comes with wall fittings to do so.
These flower boxes are suitable for indoors and outdoors, and the product description says each box has a “plastic insert in the bottom [that] protects the underlying surface from leakage,” which is helpful even for potted plants due to drainage that occurs during watering. You can also “connect the flower boxes by stacking one on top of two others” — a potted plant pyramid, if you will.
Why These Acacia Wood Planters Are So Useful
These little IKEA boxes contain endless possibilities. They can go anywhere. You can mount one to your wall, attach one to the exterior of your window, put one in your yard or balcony, or place it on a tabletop or even on the floor. They’re versatile: You can fill your box with one big plant or several small pots, and if you end up needing to relocate your flowers, you only have to move the box instead of having to handle a bunch of soil-filled pots.
One online reviewer calls the smaller box “easy to assemble and install” and “perfect for small 4” flower pots.” Other reviewers agreed that due to its slatted wood design, the box is indeed designed for potted plants rather than “direct planting.” But if your plants dry up or you just don’t have any, these flower boxes can easily serve as storage boxes for anything you can fit in it. Or just get some nice-looking faux plants and call it a day.
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