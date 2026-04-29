IKEA Is Selling the Cutest Solid Wood Flower Boxes Starting at $20

These little IKEA boxes contain endless possibilities. They can go anywhere. You can mount one to your wall, attach one to the exterior of your window, put one in your yard or balcony, or place it on a tabletop or even on the floor. They’re versatile: You can fill your box with one big plant or several small pots, and if you end up needing to relocate your flowers, you only have to move the box instead of having to handle a bunch of soil-filled pots.