IKEA Is Selling These 7 Storage Gems for Under $35, but Not for Long
Not everything at IKEA stays at IKEA forever. There are a handful of storage gems currently marked “last chance” at the Swedish store, which means the retailer is discontinuing the finds to make room for new items. So if you’re in the market for any boxes, bins, or shelves, now is the time to get them before they’re gone.
What IKEA Storage Products Are Being Discontinued?
Like any other store, IKEA periodically discontinues items to make room for new ones. It’s not always clear how long a product marked “last chance” will last, so if one catches your eye, it’s not a bad idea to move quickly. Here are seven storage items priced under $35 that are worth getting before they are moved off the shelves completely.
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