IKEA Is Selling These 7 Storage Gems for Under $35, but Not for Long

Cassidy Dawn Graves
Cassidy Dawn Graves
published about 4 hours ago
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May 1, 2026, Örebro, Sweden. IKEA store sign.
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Not everything at IKEA stays at IKEA forever. There are a handful of storage gems currently marked “last chance” at the Swedish store, which means the retailer is discontinuing the finds to make room for new items. So if you’re in the market for any boxes, bins, or shelves, now is the time to get them before they’re gone.

What IKEA Storage Products Are Being Discontinued?

Like any other store, IKEA periodically discontinues items to make room for new ones. It’s not always clear how long a product marked “last chance” will last, so if one catches your eye, it’s not a bad idea to move quickly. Here are seven storage items priced under $35 that are worth getting before they are moved off the shelves completely.

RUNMARÖ Shelf Unit
$35

If you’re looking for larger storage, the dark gray plastic RUNMARO shelf unit is sturdy and can be used both indoors and out. It measures about 52.5 inches tall, 23.5 inches wide, and 11.75 inches deep and has four tiers of shelving (five, if you count the very top).

$35 at IKEA
RISATORP Wire Basket
$15

If it’s smaller storage you seek, you have quite the range of bins and boxes to choose from, including several fun, colorful options like the RISATORP wire basket, which comes in a lovely pale pink with a natural wooden handle and handily contains small-ish items like snacks and office supplies. 

$15 at IKEA
VESSLA Storage Crate with Casters
$10

Another small storage find is the VESSLA storage crate with casters, which comes in a bright shade of pink.

$10 at IKEA
PANSARTAX Storage Box
$10

For something more understated but still unique, there’s the pale translucent gray-blue of the PANSARTAX storage box, which has a lid and handles. 

$10 at IKEA
TROFAST Mesh Storage Box
$6

The PANSARTAX storage box would pair well with the gray-blue TROFAST metal mesh storage box

$6 at IKEA
STUK Storage Case
$13

Prefer a more neutral palette? Look no further than the sturdy-yet-soft STUK polyester storage case.

$13 at IKEA
JÄTTEBJÖRN Organizer
$6

The multi-compartment JATTEBJORN drawer organizer would be great to use atop a table or in an office.

$6 at IKEA

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organizing & storage

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