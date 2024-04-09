This $13 IKEA Find Is the Perfect Lighting Hack (It Works in Every Room!)

New to IKEA’s website, the STRIMSÄV LED spotlight is arguably one of the retailer’s most versatile lighting solutions. The sleek spotlight, which comes in black and white finishes, measures only two inches in diameter and is super easy to mount. It easily sticks to just about anything — wood, metal, glass — with a reusable gel pad, so you don’t have to worry about making a commitment when placing it. Cable clips, driver, and cover drill holes are all included in the box, so you’ll have the flexibility to install it wherever you want, which brings me to where you’d use one of these puck-style lights in the first place. I’d say the STRIMSÄV is the perfect solution for adding strategic illumination in tight spaces, like display cabinets and bookshelves. One can make it easier to find what you’re looking for in these storage pieces, and it could also highlight some of your most treasured trinkets.