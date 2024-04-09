This $13 IKEA Find Is the Perfect Lighting Hack (It Works in Every Room!)
When you think of home decor, couches and coffee tables probably come to mind long before lighting. That’s maybe because lighting can sometimes be less about what you see and more about how you see it. Pretty lamps and decorative light fixtures add a lot to a space, sure, but hidden lighting can work just as hard. Take IKEA’s STRIMSÄV LED spotlight, for example. This little light can totally reinvent the mood of your space and help you show off your most prized possessions — and best of all, it’s just $13.
New to IKEA’s website, the STRIMSÄV LED spotlight is arguably one of the retailer’s most versatile lighting solutions. The sleek spotlight, which comes in black and white finishes, measures only two inches in diameter and is super easy to mount. It easily sticks to just about anything — wood, metal, glass — with a reusable gel pad, so you don’t have to worry about making a commitment when placing it. Cable clips, driver, and cover drill holes are all included in the box, so you’ll have the flexibility to install it wherever you want, which brings me to where you’d use one of these puck-style lights in the first place. I’d say the STRIMSÄV is the perfect solution for adding strategic illumination in tight spaces, like display cabinets and bookshelves. One can make it easier to find what you’re looking for in these storage pieces, and it could also highlight some of your most treasured trinkets.
This tiny light also goes a long way in terms of creating ambiance — anything to avoid turning on the big light, right? It casts a concentrated but not harsh downward glow onto your things with just a press (the whole light functions like an on-off button), and you don’t have to worry about it damaging any of your things or it being a hazard because it doesn’t get too bright or hot to touch. It’s the perfect accent lamp, as it shines in a way that isn’t distracting to other activities going on in a room, too, from TV watching to eating.
Although lighting is easily one of the most overlooked design elements, it’s also one of the most impactful. It’s easy to spend a lot of money on lamps, sconces, and overhead lighting, but part of the appeal of the STRIMSÄV is that it’s so affordable. With each piece only coming out to just $13, you can pick up a few without hurting your wallet and brighten up your space in a subtle, understated way.
Like so many of IKEA’s products, the STRIMSÄV leaves a lot of leeway to inject your own creativity into how and where you use it. I’m thinking it’d be great in a closet or even a medicine cabinet to make finding things a little easier. It might even be a candidate for turning a wired sconce into something rental-friendly that you can install sans electrician. And for such a budget-friendly price, what’s not to love?