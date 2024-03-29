This “Amazing” IKEA Light Hack Creates a Cozy Living Room (Instantly!)

When one TikToker asked about whether the lighting strips would fall off easily, Ida replied, “These stick pretty well but [a] couple days after, I added small pieces of strong tape to the ends of the strips just in case 😊. There won’t be any issues if you place the strip to a wooden/hard surface.”



VATTENSTEN LED lighting strips are $27.99 apiece on IKEA’s website, with each cord measuring 118” long. Each VATTENSTEN has three different lighting modes that you can change by pushing an attached button: a color-changing mode, a single-color mode, and a softer, more subdued mode. Plus, if the lighting strip doesn’t fit your furniture perfectly, you can strip it shorter by cutting it in places where a small scissors symbol is marked.