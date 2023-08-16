Newsletters
TikTok Loves IKEA’s New Color-Changing Oven Mitt

Credit: Alex Millauer

During any visit to IKEA, it’s impossible not to pick up a few items that catch your eye, especially if they happen to be new. Whether you’re looking for a recommended IKEA staple or determined to tackle a creative DIY, there’s always something that will be added to your cart last minute. And thanks to one TikToker, one more kitchen product might literally end up in your hands.

Evie (@drinksbyevie) posted a video to her TikTok account while using an oven mitt on a hot dish and noticed that it did something unexpected. If you use this colorful oven mitt on a hot pan, you’ll immediately notice that it changes colors. 

Thanks to the mitt’s thermochromic material, any added heat will turn the mitt into a bright yellow, but it’s completely reversible. Similar to any mood ring that changes colors to match your mood, this product can also switch shades. The green and lilac oven mitt is part of the TABBERAS collection, which recently debuted vibrant kitchen products ranging from aprons to coasters. 

According to Anna-Maria Nilsson and Luna Gil, the designers behind TABBERAS, the collection “makes kitchen work more fun for adults and little ones — whether you’re cooking, jamming, juicing, preserving, or taking care of leftovers to minimize food waste.”

TABBERAS Oven mitt
$7.99
IKEA
Buy Now

In Evie’s comment section, others that purchased the mitt were relieved that they didn’t damage it, meanwhile others were focused on its familiar colors. “It looks like the fins the fish from SpongeBob have,” one commented.

If you end up purchasing the oven mitt, check out the matching coasters, apron, mesh bags, and tablecloth from the TABBERAS collection to deck out your kitchen.

 

